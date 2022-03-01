ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent Poised to Keep Shining in 2022

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince winning its first approval in 2017 for adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, Dupixent (dupilumab) has proven to be a strong financial driver for partners Regeneron and Sanofi as the biologic continues to rack up regulatory approval after approval. The blockbuster drug has become a cornerstone for both...

www.biospace.com

beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves use of Eli Lilly drug for heart failure patients

The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
biospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: Veru, Pfizer, Regeneron and More

Although things appeared to quiet down for COVID-19-related clinical trial news, there were plenty of announcements for other indications. Here’s a look. Pfizer published data on its COVID-19 antiviral combo, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir). The data from the Phase II/III EPIC-HR study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study found those taking Paxlovid were 88.9% less likely to die or be hospitalized compared to those in the placebo group.
biospace.com

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: The nasal segment is projected to be driven by increase in the use of nasal sprays for the treatment of asthma

Albany NY, United States: Asthma associated with high level of eosinophils (white blood cells) is known as eosinophilic asthma. Patients with this form of asthma suffer from inflamed airways, which are blocked by fluid and mucus. They also experience spasms that cause difficulty in breathing. Eosinophilic asthma is characterized by abnormally high levels of eosinophils in the blood, affecting sinuses, nasal passage, and the lower airways. The condition is found to be common among people aged between 25 and 35.
Reuters

FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

(Reuters) - CTI BioPharma Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug Vonjo (pacritinib) for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The nod makes it the third approved drug for the disease.
biospace.com

GC Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter From the U.S. FDA For 'ALYGLO'

YONGIN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GC Pharma (KRX:006280) today announced that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its Biologics License Application (BLA) for ‘ALYGLO (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid)’. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete but the application cannot be approved in its current form.
biospace.com

Kodiak Fails to See Endpoint vs. Regeneron's Eylea in Wet AMD

Shares of Kodiak Sciences plunged nearly 70% in premarket trading after the company announced its Phase II/III study of a novel antibody biopolymer conjugate failed to hit the mark in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. Bay Area-based Kodiak said the study of KSI-301, a drug it...
MedicalXpress

France's Sanofi to seek COVID vaccine approval after delays

French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi said Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Britain's GSK, had delivered positive results after nearly a year of delays left it lagging far behind its rivals. The two drugmakers said they will "seek regulatory authorisation" for their vaccine in the United States and the European...
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron-Sanofi Halt Late-Stage Dupixent Study, Agios Gets FDA Nod, Safety Scare For GSK's RSV Vaccine, Shockwave Jumps On Earnings

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Agios's Metabolic Disorder Treatment Receives FDA Approval. (NASDAQ: AGIO) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Pyrukynd (mitapivat) in the U.S. for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare, debilitating, lifelong hemolytic anemia, or an accelerated destruction of red blood cells.
Seeking Alpha

WHO backs restriction of Regeneron's REGEN-COV for Omicron patients

The World Health Organization in its updated guidelines recommended Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV (casirivimab- imdevimab) only for people who are not infected with Omicron as evidence suggested that the therapy was ineffective against the variant. WHO said it now recommends that the therapy only given when the...
biospace.com

TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD TO GUIDE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PROPRIETARY IPS PLATFORM & CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Bordeaux, France / March 1st, 2022 – TreeFrog Therapeutics, a French-based biotech aimed at making safer, more efficient and more affordable off-the-shelf cell therapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), today announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Bringing together world-class experts in biophysics, pluripotent stem cell biology and gene editing, the newly created SAB will guide the development of proprietary C-StemTM technology platform and in-house cell therapy programs.
biospace.com

Adrenergic Drugs Market: The bronchodilators drug class segment is projected to account for a key share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic drugs, are the medication used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system located in several parts of the body such as the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These drugs stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or replicate the action of these chemical messengers. These drugs are utilized to increase the breathing rate, heartbeat, sweating, urine flow, and prevent bleeding. Adrenergic drugs have diverse applications in the treatment of several life-threatening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic reactions. Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators are the three major types of adrenergic drugs, with each having different applications in treating a variety of disease indications.
biospace.com

Bivalirudin Drug Market New Development and Competitive Analysis Report: Global Industry Analysis

Bivalirudin is a synthetic residue peptide and it is direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI). It is an anticoagulant that helps to prevent the formation of blood clots, especially in people with severe chest pain or ones who are undergoing angioplasty. Bivalirudin is for IV use only and it is supplied as a sterile, lyophilized product, and glass vials. Moreover, Bivalirudin is also used conjuction with other medicines.
Seeking Alpha

Regeneron: Large Upside Even After Recent Growth

Regeneron has grown at a rapid pace over the past few years, but still has room to grow due to its great management team and strong pipeline. I believe that Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is a strong buy at current prices (US$624) due to a fundamentally underlying solid business that continues to improve. Regeneron is a biotechnology company specializing in medicine that treats patients with severe eye diseases, allergy, inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and other rare diseases. Their core business strategy is to preserve a strong foundation in scientific research while continuing with clinical development, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities.
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market: Increasing number of drug failure cases to drive the market

Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
biospace.com

Lansoprazole Market: The oral segment dominated the global market

Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor drug, which prevents the stomach from producing gastric acid to facilitate treatment of various gastric disorders. Proton pump inhibitors work on the mechanism of action, where these act by inhibiting the proton pump, which is the pivotal area for secretion of H+ ions in the gastric lumen. Proton pump inhibitors form a covalent bond with proton pump, deactivating it, leading to lack of H+ ions secretion in the gastric lumen, thereby inhibiting the production of gastric acid. Lansoprazole is different from other drug classes available for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease such as antacids, which act by neutralizing the acid secreted in the stomach. Lansoprazole acts on this mechanism to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which is characterized by the backward flow of gastric acid from the stomach, leading to symptoms such as heartburn and acidity. The products are available as prescription brands and over-the-counter drugs (OTC) in various forms.
biospace.com

Study of Drug Eluting Balloon Market – Competitive and Global Industry Detailed Analysis

The present research report offers comprehensive analysis of the global drug eluting balloon market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Thus, the study sheds light on present as well as potential growth opportunities in this market during the aforementioned assessment period. As a result, the study works as a helpful tool for all enterprises as well as intermediaries working in the production, commercialization, and supply of drug eluting balloons. At the same time, this study offers guidance to new entrants in the market for drug eluting balloon. In the overview section of the study, the reader is offered qualitative analysis of factors driving or restraining overall growth of the drug eluting balloon market.
biospace.com

Trachoma Treatment Market: The macrolides segment is projected to account for leading share of the market

Trachoma is an infectious eye disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. Trachoma primarily spreads through the parasitic bacteria. However, other factors such as poor sanitation and unhygienic water and food are also major causes for the spread of trachoma. In its early stages, trachoma leads to the development of conjunctivitis. In later stages, it can progress through repeated new infections leading to eye pain, scarring, and vision loss if left untreated. Trachoma is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, with over 2.2 million people affected by this disease globally, of which 1.22 million people are affected with irreversible blindness. It is a contagious disease which spreads through direct or indirect contact with eye, eyelids, and secretions from nose and throat of an infected individual. According to WHO, around 232 million people living in trachoma endemic district poses high risk of developing trachoma. Antibiotics such as azithromycin and tetracycline are most commonly used the treatment of trachoma.
