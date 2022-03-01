ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Shelling of Kharkiv Resembles 1990s Atrocities in Bosnia - UK PM Johnson

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv by Russian forces is an atrocity reminiscent of the attacks on Sarajevo by the Serbs in the 1990s, British...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine invasion: UK PM Boris Johnson makes statement in full

Boris Johnson has said there will be a "massive package of economic sanctions" designed to "hobble" the Russian economy. Addressing the Russian people, the PM said he could not believe the military action in Ukraine, ordered by President Putin, "was being done in your name". President Putin launched what the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

UK PM Johnson Unveils 'Severe' Sanctions Against Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a package of "severe" sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and the extremely wealthy who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles. Western nations are coordinating action to impose tough sanctions against Russia in response to its all-out invasion...
POLITICS
Reuters

COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth spoke to UK PM Johnson by phone

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on Wednesday as she continued to carry out official duties days after testing positive for COVID-19, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. Buckingham Palace said on Sunday that Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

UK PM Boris Johnson lifts all remaining Covid restrictions in England

Physicians have expressed concern over the government's "living with Covid" plan. Speaking ahead of the announcement, Johnson said the rule change will mark a "moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history." The final restrictions will end in England on Thursday and the free...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia#Shelling#Kharkiv#Reuters#Russian#Serbs#British#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy