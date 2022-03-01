Pfizer Fails in C.diff, BMS Announces Priority Review for Opdivo in NSCLC

Leadership is essential in the biopharma industry, and these Movers & Shakers will guide their companies and organizations through the coming months and years. Ichnos Sciences – New York-based Ichnos Sciences formed its scientific advisory board to guide the company’s development of multispecific antibodies for oncology. The SAB will provide strategic and scientific counsel to Ichnos Sciences’ management and research and development team. Board members are Adam Cohen, director of myeloma immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania; Stefan Dubel, director of biotechnology at the Technische Universität Braunschweig in Germany; Wolf Herve Fridman, professor emeritus of immunology at Université de Paris Medical School in Paris; Sergio Giralt, deputy division head of Hematologic Malignancies at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center; Philippe Moreau, head of translational research at the University Hospital of Nantes, France; Lawrence Olanoff, director of Ichnos Sciences; Sonia Quaratino, director of Ichnos Sciences and former chief medical officer of Kymab; Marion Subklewe, head of translational cancer immunology at Ludwig-Maximillans-Universitat in Germany; and Liodmila Tchistiakova, entrepreneur in residence at Third Rock Ventures.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 21 HOURS AGO