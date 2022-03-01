ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Fails in C.diff, BMS Announces Priority Review for Opdivo in NSCLC

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase III clinical trials are significant milestones for any biopharmaceutical company. This week has already brought three major announcements regarding separate Phase III clinical trials being run by Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Saol Therapeutics. Pharma giant Pfizer suffered stock losses after announcing the results of its Phase III...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Orphazyme announces update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union

Copenhagen, Denmark,February 23, 2022 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO (DK); ORPH (US)) (the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an update on the ongoing review of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for its investigational product candidate, arimoclomol, for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

GC Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter From the U.S. FDA For 'ALYGLO'

YONGIN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GC Pharma (KRX:006280) today announced that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its Biologics License Application (BLA) for ‘ALYGLO (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid)’. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete but the application cannot be approved in its current form.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bms#Bristol Myers Squibb#Pfizer Fails#C Diff#Priority Review#Iii#Saol Therapeutics#Clostridioides#Cdc#The C Diff#Summit Therapeutics#French#Deinove#Cdi Drug
Seeking Alpha

Week In Review: China's NMPA Approves Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Therapy Paxlovid

China's National Medical Products Administration approved Pfizer's Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 therapy for adults who have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk of progressing to severe disease. Deals and Financings. Shanghai AffaMed recently in-licensed ex-Asia (plus Japan) rights to a novel bispecific biologic molecule aimed at retinal vascular diseases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD TO GUIDE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PROPRIETARY IPS PLATFORM & CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Bordeaux, France / March 1st, 2022 – TreeFrog Therapeutics, a French-based biotech aimed at making safer, more efficient and more affordable off-the-shelf cell therapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), today announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Bringing together world-class experts in biophysics, pluripotent stem cell biology and gene editing, the newly created SAB will guide the development of proprietary C-StemTM technology platform and in-house cell therapy programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

The Global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market to Reach US$ 70 Bn In 2022

Demand for low-cost drug development to propel the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market growth. The Fact.MR market study on the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market provides deep dive into key developments in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by end use, and by service.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 4

Leadership is essential in the biopharma industry, and these Movers & Shakers will guide their companies and organizations through the coming months and years. Ichnos Sciences – New York-based Ichnos Sciences formed its scientific advisory board to guide the company’s development of multispecific antibodies for oncology. The SAB will provide strategic and scientific counsel to Ichnos Sciences’ management and research and development team. Board members are Adam Cohen, director of myeloma immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania; Stefan Dubel, director of biotechnology at the Technische Universität Braunschweig in Germany; Wolf Herve Fridman, professor emeritus of immunology at Université de Paris Medical School in Paris; Sergio Giralt, deputy division head of Hematologic Malignancies at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center; Philippe Moreau, head of translational research at the University Hospital of Nantes, France; Lawrence Olanoff, director of Ichnos Sciences; Sonia Quaratino, director of Ichnos Sciences and former chief medical officer of Kymab; Marion Subklewe, head of translational cancer immunology at Ludwig-Maximillans-Universitat in Germany; and Liodmila Tchistiakova, entrepreneur in residence at Third Rock Ventures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Bivalirudin Drug Market New Development and Competitive Analysis Report: Global Industry Analysis

Bivalirudin is a synthetic residue peptide and it is direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI). It is an anticoagulant that helps to prevent the formation of blood clots, especially in people with severe chest pain or ones who are undergoing angioplasty. Bivalirudin is for IV use only and it is supplied as a sterile, lyophilized product, and glass vials. Moreover, Bivalirudin is also used conjuction with other medicines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market: Increasing number of drug failure cases to drive the market

Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

New Atlas Fund will Pump $450M Fund into Biotech

Atlas Venture successfully raised $450 million at the close of its thirteenth fundraising activity to support efforts to create and invest in new biotech firms that address many unmet patient needs. Atlas Venture Fund XIII was built so that the venture capital firm could work alongside more entrepreneurs to create...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Adrenergic Drugs Market: The bronchodilators drug class segment is projected to account for a key share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic drugs, are the medication used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system located in several parts of the body such as the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These drugs stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or replicate the action of these chemical messengers. These drugs are utilized to increase the breathing rate, heartbeat, sweating, urine flow, and prevent bleeding. Adrenergic drugs have diverse applications in the treatment of several life-threatening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic reactions. Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators are the three major types of adrenergic drugs, with each having different applications in treating a variety of disease indications.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Protein Expression Technology Market is projected to reach US$ 3.97 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The global Protein Expression Technology Market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for proteomics for the identification of several proteins that help in drug discovery, diseases diagnosis, and development of target-specific drugs. The global protein expression technology...
CANCER
biospace.com

Fibrosarcoma Treatment Market: Increasing Prevalence of Fibrosarcoma to Drive the Market

Sarcoma is referred to as a type of cancer that originates from the mesenchymal transformed cells. Fibrosarcoma is a rare malignancy, which is characterized by anaplastic undifferentiated spindle cells or proliferating immature fibroblasts in a storiform appearance. The disease arises from the fibrous tissue of bones such as the tibia,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy