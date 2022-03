Blue Jackets great given custom blue jacket, golf cart. Rick Nash put on many blue jackets in his life, but this one might be the most special. The Columbus Blue Jackets gifted their former captain with a custom King & Bay blue jacket Saturday during his jersey retirement ceremony. The inside of the jacket features 40 photos of him, his family and his time in Columbus. The jacket lists his accomplishments with the Blue Jackets and is monogrammed with the date of his jersey retirement and his name.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO