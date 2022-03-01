FHSAA boys basketball 4A semifinals preview: Calvary Christian Academy comes into Final Four ranked No. 7 in the nation in SBLive/SI Power 25
We have reached the Final Four across all seven classifications in the 2022 Florida high school athletic association (FHSAA) boys basketball playoffs. Starting Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, 21 games will take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland (Home of the NBA G-League’s Lakeland Magic). SBLive is previewing all...news.scorebooklive.com
Comments / 0