Chromebooks have many benefits, including frequent updates and a relatively long support lifetime. But following which Chromebooks are running which version of Chrome OS can be tricky without some help. For years, Google has kept track of which models are running which version across Stable, Beta, Dev, and Canary channels at a dedicated site. Unfortunately for anyone trying to keep track of update rollouts at home, Google's moving things over to the Chromium Dash portal — it's prettier but not quite as easy to find your Chromebook or the right numbers in.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO