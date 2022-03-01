ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hubert Davis Commends Caleb Love's 'Willingness to Step Up'

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC head coach comments on...

247sports.com

247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski addresses role with Duke after retirement

Throughout this year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been asked the same question about his retirement: “What’s next?” He shared a glimpse of that answer on Thursday ahead of his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Krzyzewski said he doesn’t plan to stay around the Duke basketball...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
247Sports

4-star in-state edge Colton Vasek has A&M visit planned

Today is Mar. 1, which means the month-long recruiting dead period is officially over. Prospects may begin taking unofficial visits to campuses again and players across the country are planning out their schedules to do just that. One of the hottest prospects in the country is from the Lone Star...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

K.J Henry on his decision to return, Wes Goodwin, and team's mentality

On Wednesday after Clemson's first spring practice, Tigers veteran defensive end K.J. Henry met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "It's a clean slate. Starting over, starting fresh. We want to create a new identity. Personally, we didn't feel like we played up to our standard last year regardless of who was injured. That's definitely in the back of our minds. In the forefront, it's all about developing this team."
NFL
cbs17

UNC football opens spring drills with little fanfare

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a different feel in the North Carolina football camp as the Tar Heels opened spring drills on Tuesday. “There’s more of an urgency right now in spring than there was when we were walking around with our head up high and our chest stuck out last year being the No. 8 team in the country that we didn’t deserve,” said North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski scolds 'cheap shot' Tommy Amaker report

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is speaking out against a recent report indicating Harvard coach and former Duke player and assistant Tommy Amaker was the school's preferred choice to succeed him as coach upon retirement, but the five-time national champion preferred Jon Scheyer — the final pick to take over after Krzyzewski's impending retirement. According to ESPN's Wright Thompson, who penned a long-form feature on Krzyzewski ahead of Saturday's final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina, the all-time winningest coach called the report a "cheap shot" and said he respects Amaker.
BASKETBALL

