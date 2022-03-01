Hubert Davis Commends Caleb Love's 'Willingness to Step Up'

On Wednesday after Clemson's first spring practice, Tigers veteran defensive end K.J. Henry met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "It's a clean slate. Starting over, starting fresh. We want to create a new identity. Personally, we didn't feel like we played up to our standard last year regardless of who was injured. That's definitely in the back of our minds. In the forefront, it's all about developing this team."

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO