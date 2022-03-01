Report: Barcelona Waiting for Cesar Azpilicueta to Make Decision Over Chelsea Future

Barcelona are waiting for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to make a decision over his future ahead of his contract expiry in the summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has won it all during his time at Stamford Bridge and looks like he is set for a departure at the end of the season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have told Azpilicueta that they are prepared to wait for his decision.

The Spaniard is set to decide between staying at Chelsea and moving back to Spain to join Barcelona.

The Catalan club are confident that he will sign for them rather than stay at Chelsea but it is 'about life, family and more'.

Barcelona have a bid on the table for Azpilicueta, offering him a contract until June 2024 with an option to extend for a further season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain in recent weeks and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

Therefore, the club will be hoping that he remains at Chelsea come the end of the season when he has to make a decision over his future.

