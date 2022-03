The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles next month, developer Neon Giant announced this week. The game was first released back in July 2021 as a console exclusive on the Xbox systems but also was available through the PC platform. It's a cyberpunk, bullet-riddled shooter where players fight their way from the bottom of the industrial ladder to the upper ranks of the corporations that rule the land. It'll be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on March 24th.

