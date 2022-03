MASCOUTAH — In almost every town of a certain size, there is a store where you can buy almost anything. More and more, it’s a Walmart. But not here. Here they have Sax’s, a 50-by-75-foot annex of a gas station convenience store that’s equal parts Radio Shack, Apple Store, Best Buy and Cabela’s, plus everything you need to repair a bike or a lawnmower. “You could get everything, local,” said longtime customer Doug Schuler, 73.

MASCOUTAH, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO