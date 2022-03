Buy now, pay later (BNPL) continues to gain popularity across all age groups, and U.S. consumer use in 2021 was up 81% from 2020. Most of that growth came from younger age groups, however. Millennials made up 40% of BNPL users in 2020, the largest share of users by age group. Generation Z consumers are expected to catch up to millennials in time and are already adopting BNPL at a higher rate than millennials. While millennials will continue to make up the most significant portion of total BNPL users, 44% of all Gen Z consumers are expected to use BNPL services at least once by the end of 2022, compared to 37% of millennials.

