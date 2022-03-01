ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Has Tom Holland's Uncharted been a hit at the box office?

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter numerous delays in production and release date, Uncharted felt like a bit of a non-starter, especially after it received poor reviews from the critics. However, as Spider-Man: No Way Home proved, you bet against Tom Holland and his fervent fanbase at your peril. Uncharted has just recorded its third straight...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Holland shares Zendaya’s reaction to Uncharted stunt that ‘broke’ him

Tom Holland has revealed what Zendaya said after he told her about a death-defying stunt in his latest film Uncharted. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers on Monday (21 February), the 25-year-old actor discussed filming Ruben Fleischer’s video game movie – including a scene in which he jumps into the back on an airplane only to be thrown out of it on impact with a car. The Spider-Man star told Myers that the opportunity to film such an outrageous stunt was thrilling until “I had to do it, and I broke myself”. He then shared girlfriend and Euphoria...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Chief Tom Rothman Celebrates “New Hit Movie Franchise” As ‘Uncharted’ Hits Box Office Milestone

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s $106.4M global box office weekend for Uncharted was another reminder to a streaming-obsessed entertainment industry that the tried-and-true business model of theatrical features still works — and that there’s an audience for them. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman underscored this in a companywide email Monday following the success of director Ruben Fleischer’s Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg movie this past weekend and extolled staffers for delivering a blockbuster hit. Rather than sell the $120M production off out of financial desperation during the pandemic, Sony believed in the event movie, protected...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Tom Holland
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman repeats a major Star Wars and Marvel error with Catwoman

Another day, another buried gay. The Batman opened in cinemas on Friday to much fanfare, and deservedly so. Matt Reeves' interpretation of the Caped Crusader, a character who has been reenvisioned countless times since his inception in the 1930s, is a unique take on the troubled vigilante. Refreshingly, Robert Pattinson's...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Spidey#Rotten Tomatoes#Covid
digitalspy.com

Neighbours confirms the soap is ending after 37 years

Neighbours is officially ending its run after 37 years. It was announced last month that Channel 5 will no longer be airing the soap beyond the summer, meaning it had to search for new funding options, and, sadly, it looks like it didn't find any. A spokesperson for production company...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Batwoman's Nick Creegan reveals toxic fan response to his Joker role

Batwoman star Nick Creegan has revealed a toxic response he received from a viewer over his Joker role in the series. Last year, it was confirmed that the star's character Marquis Jet – who is also the half-brother of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) – is the Joker, something that has delighted most fans of the DC show.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

What Vikings: Valhalla doesn't show us about real-life warrior Freydis

Vikings: Valhalla spoilers follow. Amidst the brawling Viking fighters, treacherous nobles and conniving rulers who star in Vikings: Valhalla, one character stands out as stronger than the rest – the tough, vengeance-seeking female warrior Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson). We first meet her as she seeks revenge on the man...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
digitalspy.com

Snowfall star breaks down tragic season 5 death

Snowfall spoilers follow from the start. Snowfall season 5 premiere's shocking demise of White Rob has been addressed by the man who played him, Taylor Kowalski. But first, here's how it went down: Franklin was concerned that Thad's killing of a partygoer might inspire some unwanted focus on him and The Family, so he concocted a plan to get rid of him while also deciding to get Rob some drug rehabilitation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot reveals first look at her new Netflix movie

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot has given fans a sneak peek at her latest Netflix project, the upcoming movie Heart of Stone. The actress posted two side-by-side photos on Twitter – a behind-the-scenes snap of her looking fierce and giving the cameraman a defiant look while clad in a black and white ensemble, and another of a director’s chair with the movie's title printed on it.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2 Funko Pop! figures reveal new character

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a Funko Pop! range ready for action. Amongst these nifty figurines (available to pre-order right now ahead of the July 25 release date via Pop in a Box), we have an ambiguous Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer named Sara, dressed in blue sorceress robes.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch responds to The Power of the Dog criticism

Benedict Cumberbatch has reacted to criticism about his Oscar-nominated Western drama The Power of the Dog. Speaking as part of BAFTA's Film Sessions, which took place on Friday (March 4), Cumberbatch addressed why it's relevant to explore a character like Phil Burbank nowadays. During his answer, however, Cumberbatch made specific...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy