ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Snow yoga, anyone? It’s become popular with one twist at this farm

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 6 days ago

Most people imagine a yoga class inside a building with other people, but one unique yoga class takes place outdoors in all types of weather -- and with alpacas.

Penny Burton, the owner of the Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary in Puslinch, Ontario, Canada, didn't know at the time, but a trip to New York City 11 years ago would change her life forever. While visiting the Big Apple for the first time, she purchased a cape from a street vendor, which ended up being perfect to wear to all of her son's hockey games. Burton fell in love with the cape and the material it was composed of, so she started researching the type of animal fibers that went into the making of the cape. It turns out, it was from alpacas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxxgH_0eSQu2Kq00

"I went home to my husband and three teenage kids at the time and said that I wanted to move to a farm and get alpacas," said Burton in an interview with AccuWeather. "We lived in the city, to which [my kids] said you're having a midlife crisis, go buy a car."

After seven long years of determination, stubbornness and a really big piggy bank, the Burton family moved to a farm in Puslinch, Ontario, which is just over an hour west of Toronto. Two years after living at the residence, Brae Ridge Farm was born after the Burtons built a barn and acquired five alpacas. Penny's dream had come true.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started to break out in 2020, Burton, like many others, found herself stressed between balancing a job and taking care of alpacas. One night, when she was having a conversation with a friend, the idea for alpaca yoga first came up.

"I was having a glass of wine with a friend, and I mentioned that I usually go down with the alpacas and spend five minutes with them to find my zen," shared Burton. "[My friend] goes, 'Oh, you should do yoga with alpacas, people do with goats, and the alpacas won't climb on top of you.'"

From that moment on, Burton ran with the idea. She contacted a yoga instructor that night who immediately agreed on the idea.

The first two classes were held on a Saturday in the early summer of 2020, and from that point on it exploded in popularity. Burton said the classes were filled, and the farm ran the alpaca yoga sessions all summer long.

As the colder months arrived, a fellow yogi told Burton that she should start doing snow yoga in the winter with the alpacas, so Burton went with the idea and offered winter snow yoga classes for the first time in the winter of 2021. Burton shared that even though the weather was cold, the classes were still just as popular.

Burton mentioned that not a single winter yoga class had been canceled from the winter weather yet. If the temperature were to drop below 3 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees below zero C), she would cancel the class since frostbite can occur at those temperatures.

"We just want to stay inside and stay warm. We don't want to push ourselves to go out and do winter activities," Angie Inglis, the yoga instructor, told AFP in an interview. "It's a great way to get your body moving, get some stretching and be outside, and be OK with the cold."

In the summertime, weather concerns range from thunderstorms to downpours, and some classes have been canceled due to the weather.

Burton communicates with everyone enrolled, and if someone is uncomfortable with the weather, she will reschedule them to a different class.

"We did have a session in the pouring rain where everybody was soaking afterward, but they still had fun," said Burton.

There is only one class per day to ensure that the alpacas are not overwhelmed, and the animals are never forced to join the class.

"When yoga starts, the alpacas are off somewhere else, just grazing and minding their own business, but usually when [the yoga instructor] starts [the class], she starts with a meditation or a quiet time getting everyone in zen. Then the alpacas just gravitate to the middle of the circle and stay in the middle of the circle," said Burton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3Wct_0eSQu2Kq00

Burton shared that it is incredible to watch the alpacas during the yoga instruction and how they interact with everyone in the class.

Class size is limited so the session can be as intimate as possible. The class is just over an hour long, and everyone gets to interact with alpacas and ask questions after the class is over.

Throughout the time that Burton has owned the farm, she has learned a lot about alpacas. She recently started taking in rescue alpacas in January, which turned the farm into a sanctuary. She now has a total of 12 alpacas. The change has been reflected in the farm's name as it is now known as Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary.

"I tell people that it's never too late to start something new," said Burton. "I totally changed my life over in my 50s, and it's worked."

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Unique process transforms lake into frozen lava lamp each winter

The natural process occurs in thousands of lakes year-round, but during a particular time frame each winter, this one lake takes on a distinctive and spectacular appearance due to a set of specific conditions. A vast, cold landscape dotted with numerous frozen lakes is nestled into the foothills of the...
AMERICAS
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
AccuWeather

Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms

Back-to-back winter storms will trek across the central and northeastern United States this weekend into early next week, bringing a wide variety of weather hazards. Snowfall from the first storm will impact a narrow zone and brush a couple of major cities in the Rockies and Upper Midwest. The second storm will follow close behind that system and its accompanying blast of cold air will have the potential to unleash accumulating snow across areas farther south and east in the Midwest and Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Burst of snow squalls in store for Northeast on Sunday

Arctic air surging into the Northeast will bring another round of snow squalls and dangerous travel to the region on Sunday. Forecasters say that another burst of winter weather will propel across the Northeast this weekend, bringing another dose of snow and cold. An Arctic front projected to swing down...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

Spring fever to expand into the East this weekend

Remarkable late-winter warmth set numerous record highs over portions of the Plains and Midwest earlier this week, and after a slight cooldown occurred on Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters say that the warmth will return to cover more of the United States by this weekend. Locations such as St. Louis and Kansas...
ENVIRONMENT
97.9 WGRD

One Of Michigan’s Most Popular Destinations Is Now Charging To Enter

One of Michigan's most popular tourist attractions in the Upper Peninsula has begun charging admission to enter as of March 1, 2022. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has long been a destination for Michiganders and tourists for as long as I can remember. The park is located in Alger County, Michigan, and is well known for its natural beauty. The big draw to the park is the multicolored Pictured Rocks cliffs but also the sandstone formations like Miners Castle and Chapel Rock. Plus there are tons of shipwrecks that are near the shoreline of Lake Superior.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
AccuWeather

Snowfall creates unique tiger-striped patten in desert

Snowfall in a desert? It’s not too unusual in this notably cold landscape, and weather conditions were just right for this stunning spectacle to take shape. Recent drone footage captured in China’s Kumtag Desert, located in Shanshan County in northwestern China approximately 1,550 miles west of Beijing, created quite a roar with its flashy colorization. The desert is known for its wide array of sand dunes, with "Kumtag" translating into "sand mountain" in a number of languages.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#New York City#Temperature#All Summer Long#The Brae Ridge Farm#The Big Apple#Penny
AccuWeather

Extreme weather whiplash: 50-degree temperature swings across the country

Extreme weather whiplash: 50-degree temperature swings across the country. A surge of springlike warmth greeted many areas across the United States this past week, providing a break from the winter weather. The short-lived warmth was quickly erased by a dangerous storm that churned out tornadoes and record-breaking snow, sub-zero temperatures and even lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures. With another warmup settling into parts of the northern U.S. on Friday, residents are experiencing weather whiplash.
NASHVILLE, TN
AccuWeather

Rapid freeze-up to follow enormous storm in central, northeastern US

The weather will change in dramatic fashion with a rapid freeze-up anticipated across portions of Midwest and interior Northeast due to a multifaceted storm that will continue to push across the country from Thursday night into Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures have already plummeted from springlike levels on Wednesday into...
ENVIRONMENT
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Farming in the deep snow

The epic snow event they’ve been predicting for the Northland has already begun this morning, blanketing the farm in white. With forecasts for up to 18 inches in our area, we’ve been preparing. The later half of winter is often the snowiest, with intense, wet and heavy snow...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
AccuWeather

Late-winter swath of snow aimed at Midwest, Northeast

Early this week, forecasters say that yet another storm will produce snowfall across the Midwest and Northeast. This storm will be following on the heels of a storm that produced snowfall from Colorado to northeastern Minnesota from Friday night to Saturday night. On Sunday night, a storm will gather in...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Significant flooding to follow episode of spring fever in East

A surge of springlike warmth will make it feel more like late March and early April across much of the eastern United States into Thursday night, but a potent storm will arrive and unleash drenching rain, melting snow and a snow-eating wind that AccuWeather meteorologists say will set into motion rapid runoff and flooding from the lower Great Lakes to the interior Northeast that can persist into Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

Flooding becomes a concern as snow melts

Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships. According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to January 2022. In the midst of this climb, our national investigative team uncovered consumer complaints from across the country accusing dealers of advertising one price, but when it came time to sign, charging a cash price thousands more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy