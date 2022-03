More bad weather is headed our way and it's important to know these safety tips. Last weekend, I was driving around the Hudson Valley like usual and it started to flurry lightly. I am not a winter fan, but unfortunately it is pretty typical for this time of year. All of sudden the wind started getting very intense and snow was flying around so violently that it became very hard to see. I was able to pull over because I was near a parking lot and I thought to myself "what just happened?". It lasted around 10 minutes and then my phone started lighting up and in big letters it said SNOW SQUALL WARNING. It was a little late, but thankfully I was able to safely wait it out and then continue with the day.

