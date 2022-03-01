ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Join a Webinar on Photographers Margaret Bourke-White & Doris Ulmann

By Naomi Coquillon
loc.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, as I was searching my daughter’s copy of the wonderful “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls” for that night’s story, I noticed the absence of a “rebel girl” I thought I might see – 20th century photographer Margaret Bourke-White. As this short biographical sketch on the Library’s website...

blogs.loc.gov

