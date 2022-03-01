Join a Webinar on Photographers Margaret Bourke-White & Doris Ulmann

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Born in Aledo, Illinois, Doris Lee was one of the most recognized artists in the country during the 1930s and 1940s, and a leading figure at the Woodstock Art Colony. Known for her colorful and playful Depression-era murals and depictions of everyday life as well as her award-winning art for national advertising campaigns, Lee fell out of fashion after World War II with the rise of Abstract Expressionism and into relative obscurity. Now, a new exhibition of her work, Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee, presents the first major critical assessment of Lee’s work and gives overdue recognition to her significant contributions to American art. It will be on view at the Figge Art Museum beginning Saturday, February 5. Vanessa Sage, Assistant Curator at The Figge Art Museum, shares the story of Doris and how her style changed through the years.

ALEDO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO