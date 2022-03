Alex Iafallo couldn’t walk far in LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday without encountering familiar faces from his childhood in Western New York. There will be many welcome backs leading up to the 1 p.m. puck drop against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon in KeyBank Center. Iafallo, an Eden native, is back in Buffalo with the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since they last faced the Sabres on Dec. 21, 2019. This time, he’s part of a playoff contender.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO