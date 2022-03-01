ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mel Kiper mock draft has the Cowboys picking up a new name, but there are questions if it is the right name

By Dave Halprin
Blogging The Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we hit the scouting combine where things could dramatically change, we’ll check in on the latest ESPN mock draft. This edition comes from Mel Kiper. Kiper decides to spice things up a little by adding trades to his mock in the first round, but the Dallas Cowboys do not move...

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Considering Only 2 Teams

As we enter the 11th hour in regards to Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his NFL future, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes it boils down to two teams. In a conversation with colleague Eric Edholm, Robinson revealed his belief that the Packers QB either stays put, or jumps to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Glass half full: Why 2022 could be the year Cowboys offseason approach pays off

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2022 season with a 26-year streak of not reaching the NFC Championship game, and fan morale is low after their latest 12 win season ended in yet another first-round playoff exit. Through good times and bad, the Cowboys always find a way to stay in the headlines, and so far this offseason the news hasn’t exactly been encouraging.
NFL
FanSided

Bucs franchise tag decision opens door for Steelers in a big way

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tag Chris Godwin again, it leaves the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Ryan Jensen in his free agency. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasingly likely to slap wide receiver Chris Godwin with the franchise tag again, it makes center Ryan Jensen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers even more of a reality.
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

The Amari Cooper situation is surely about more than just the salary cap

All signs are pointing to the Dallas Cowboys parting ways with veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper. If that happens it will be an odd outcome of Cooper’s time in Dallas because it just doesn’t jive with how they’ve felt about him in recent years. They loved him enough to trade away their top draft resource from the 2019 draft only to then re-up on him in 2020 with a five-year, $100 million extension. Two things the front office hates giving up, draft picks and big contracts, were used to keep their prized route-running receiver on this offense.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Franchise Tag Decision: NFL World Reacts

The first of the NFL’s free agents to-be got the franchise tag Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have chosen to tag offensive tackle Orlando Brown. A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown has been among the game’s best since entering the league in 2018 out...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Report: Cowboys confident in Michael Gallup’s medicals, working on deal worth over $10M per season

This past weekend was full of all sorts of Dallas Cowboys questions. Our break from the week began with reports detailing the what-feels-like-inevitable departure of wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys can save $16M in salary cap space by moving on from Cooper whether by release or by trade, so it seems like they are planning on going down that route (despite the fact that they have yet to grant Cooper permission to seek a trade).
NFL
FOX Sports

The first Aaron Rodgers domino is about to fall

Deadlines, as any sportswriter will tell you, can either be a boon or a curse. But just know this: If they didn’t exist, nothing much would ever get done (or written). One of the NFL’s most awaited deadlines arrives on Tuesday, and while much uncertainty remains surrounding the Aaron Rodgers saga, what goes down over the next day or so should help bring things to a head.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Explaining why the Dallas Cowboys repeatedly fail to get over the hump

The Dallas Cowboys are quite the conundrum. Sometimes they are super fantastic, other times they are quite unpleasant. Regardless of what they show us on any given day, we can always count on them caroming their way down the path of disappointment. It’s become the new normal for fans to just expect the bottom to fall out at some point as this team has spent the last quarter of a century in purgatory.
NFL
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys salary cap 101: Where they stand, and what they face

The NFL salary cap is an artificially imposed limitation designed to control how much money the owners have to pay to the players and thereby protect profit margins. It can be manipulated by various means, but it does represent eventual limits for how much teams can do. Some teams are much more aggressive in pushing costs to future years to take advantage of the long-term trend of increasing cap numbers as revenues continue to climb in the NFL. Others take a different view, treating cap space as a precious treasure that must be hoarded. The Dallas Cowboys clearly fall into the latter category. EVP Stephen Jones uses the cap as justification for many of his personnel decisions. While we have recently been highly critical of his work, this article is not another diatribe about that. It is here to lay out where the team stands, what it has to do to meet the cap requirements, some ways to get more space, and what has to be done with it once they get it.
NFL

