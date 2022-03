More and more villains from the DC universe are continuing to make their way into live-action, from the household names to the more obscure and unexpected mantles. Among that list is Firefly, who will be portrayed by fan-favorite actor Brendan Fraser in the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max. Earlier this year, we got a brief glimpse at what Fraser's character would look like in civilian clothes — and now a new crop of set photos showcase his full-fledged Firefly gear. The photos, which you can check out below, reveal a pretty comic-accurate look at the character's helmet and pyro-inspired garb.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO