We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It used to be that wine snobs were the ones most likely to bore the pants off the rest of us by ranting on and on about "palate" and "finish" and "an amusing little vintage" — blah, blah, boring blah. Then the craft beer revolution happened, and all it did was compound the problem once beer drinkers started droning on and on about "sessionable ales" and "mouthfeel" and trying to convince everyone that the more IBUs in your ale, the more beer-drinking cred you had.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO