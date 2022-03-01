ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Another hit for HBO

By Gino Salomone
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA country music trio heads back on the...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

"Euphoria" Season 3 Rumoured 2024 Premiere Date Has Fans Missing The HBO Hit Already

Last night's Euphoria season finale was an explosive one, with all of our favourite characters coming together on-screen to wrap up the eight episodes of sheer chaos and drama that made up the show's second installment. As Pride points out, the finale only aired hours ago, but dedicated fans are already eager to see what the recently-confirmed third season will have in store for us.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Star Wars Fans
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony releases his anticipated album ‘Pa’lla Voy’

Marc Anthony releases his anticipated album Pa’lla Voy! The salsa singer treats his fans with nine songs written and recorded during the pandemic. As a novelty, the global sensation included fresh minds into his project and collaborated with young composers through his record label Magnus Music. Marc has dedicated...
MUSIC
Deadline

A+E Networks Acquires Stake In Range Media Partners For About $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. A+E Networks has taken a minority stake in management and production firm Range Media Partners. No financial details are being disclosed but the stake is believed to be in the high teens percent and the deal in the $50 million ballpark, with Range’s valuation at around $300 million. That is a hefty valuation, especially for a company that is just a year and a half old. It is close to what one of Hollywood biggest, most established management-production companies, 3 Arts, sold for in 2018 after 27 years in the business. The investment, spearheaded...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Sam Elliott’s Homophobic Rant Proves ‘The Power of the Dog’ Has Real Bite

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following post contains some spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.”] Sam Elliott, an actor who has built a career in Westerns that celebrate American masculinity, has taken issue with “The Power of the Dog,” a film that challenges the way Westerns celebrate American masculinity. While his recent comments on Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast” reek of sexism and homophobia, the irony of his wild tirade is that he basically understood the point of the film — almost. Directed by Jane Campion (whom Elliott gets to later), “The Power of the Dog” uses the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy