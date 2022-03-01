Givefinity Looks For Beta Users In Mission To Streamline Volunteer-Hour Tracking

What did we actually do before Wordle? The viral sensation has been an instant hit with players across the globe after a Brooklyn-based software engineer launched the word game into existence. The premise of the game is simple: you have six attempts of guessing a five-letter word. Wordle gives colour-coded prompts to guide you along the way. Black square - the letter is not in the wordYellow square - correct letter but in the wrong locationGreen square - correct letter, correct locationSign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWarning: Spoilers ahead.Today's Wordle of the day is a bit different to the last few days – mainly because it includes two vowels, rather than one. The Wordle answer 215 is "ROBOT", a machine resembling a human being and able to replicate certain human movements and functions automatically.For those who didn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly, there’s always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.Try it out for yourself here.

