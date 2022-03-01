Thomas Rhett stars in first Fritos ad in 20 years

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has partnered up with Fritos for their new "Down for Everything" campaign and hitting a milestone at that with the company. While it is Fritos' first commercial in nearly two decades, it is also the singer-songwriter's first commercial ever. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com to chat about the campaign and his new album, Rhett opened up about teaming up with Fritos, saying that he loves the snack so much that he "can eat them nonstop," later teasing, "which may be kind of a problem."

