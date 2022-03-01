Thomas Rhett stars in first Fritos ad in 20 years

Country music fans that catch the new Fritos ad on TV will see a familiar face in Thomas Rhett. The country star busts out his acting chops in the chip company's first ad in 20 years, according to People, quizzing his friend on a game of "this...
Thomas Rhett balances a busy lifestyle. The award-winning country artist is also a proud father, and “people ask me all the time what it’s like having 4 kids…” he shared on his social media channels. Rhett posted an adorable video, zooming around the house as he plays with two of his daughters.
The 2022 ACM Awards are fast approaching, and Thomas Rhett is a two-time nominee this year, with mentions in the Album of the Year category (for Country Again: Side A) and Male Artist of the Year category. In the latter category, he's the reigning champ: Rhett won Male Artist of...
Country fans can spot a familiar face in the newest ad spot for Fritos, which is the chip brand's first television commercial in 20 years. Thomas Rhett stars in the ad, which features him playing "this or that" with a buddy in all kinds of different situations, from fishing to camping to just hanging out on the tour bus.
On this day 10 years ago, country superstar Thomas Rhett released his first-ever single. Today (February 21, 2022), he is celebrating how far he’s come since the beginning. From the release of Rhett’s debut single to his upcoming sixth studio album, Rhett has become quite the music sensation. In a new Instagram post, the “Slow Down Summer” singer shared a photo and video from where it all began.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tonight in Las Vegas, the Academy of Country Music's reigning Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett will find out if he's snagged the award yet again as the 2022 ACM Awards Show airs at 7 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime. While millions of eyes will be on Rhett as he learns his fate, millions of other viewers will be seeing the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter undertake a very different adventure: Starring in the first Fritos national TV commercial in 20 years. From walking down the red carpet to strolling through the chips aisle of a grocery store,–you could say that Rhett is in new territory for sure!
Over the weekend, Thomas Rhett headed out to Las Vegas for the 2022 ACM Awards solo, with his wife, Lauren Akins, set to fly in for the awards show on Monday night (March 7.) "My wife gets in on Monday, so I'm kind of a bachelor for a couple days," Rhett told Taste of Country Nights. But if you think that means a weekend of fun, partying and blowing off steam, think again.
On Friday, March 4, Thomas Rhett released a new collaboration with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson titled “Death Row.” The track’s attention-grabbing title is matched by an equally powerful message about forgiveness and redemption. In the song Rhett co-wrote with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, the artists sing about their real-life experience performing for prisoners on death row in 2019.
Thomas Rhett says he’s the Flynn Rider to wife Lauren Akins’ Rapunzel. The country couple recently took their two oldest daughters – Willa Gray, 6, and Ada James, 4, – to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom for the theme park’s 50th anniversary and got all cheesy talking about the house of mouse.
Thomas Rhett's upcoming album has plenty of collaborations for fans to look forward to, but only would've had the country star giddy as a teen. Thomas Rhett, 31, tells PEOPLE that teaming up with Katy Perry for the title track on his forthcoming sixth album Where We Started was something of a dream come true.
Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has partnered up with Fritos for their new "Down for Everything" campaign and hitting a milestone at that with the company. While it is Fritos' first commercial in nearly two decades, it is also the singer-songwriter's first commercial ever. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com to chat about the campaign and his new album, Rhett opened up about teaming up with Fritos, saying that he loves the snack so much that he "can eat them nonstop," later teasing, "which may be kind of a problem."
Thomas Rhett hit the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards for a performance of one of his newest songs. Rhett is preparing to drop his newest album, Where We Started, on April 1. He has already shared some of the new tracks, including "Angels," "Church Boots" and "Slow Down Summer," which he performed at the ACMs Monday (March 7) night.
Click here to read the full article. Thomas Rhett may be unquestionably on top of his game as a country music superstar — but as a dad, he feels just like the rest of us do sometimes: absolutely in over his head.
Of course, any human with four kids would be (and if you’re not, can you let the rest of us in on your secrets, please?). Especially when those four kids all happen to be under seven years old, like the daughters Rhett shares with his wife and longtime love Lauren Akins: 6-year-old Willa Gray, 4-year-old Ada James, (newly) 2-year-old Lennon Love,...
