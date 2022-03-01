Predicting the fate of Titans' most notable pending free agents

With free agency rapidly approaching this month (the legal tampering period begins on March 14, and the official start of free agency on March 16), the Tennessee Titans have a total of 31 pending free agents to make decisions on.

General manager Jon Robinson will have a tough situation to navigate this offseason, as Tennessee sits nearly $8 million over the salary cap, which will necessitate the team making cuts and restructures, and getting creative with the contracts it doles out.

We saw Robinson work some magic last offseason by backloading contracts and adding void years to others, and we expect much of the same this year with the Titans trying to improve while in win-now mode.

With all that in mind, we’re going to take a look at the team’s most notable pending free agents, while also predicting each of their fates. We start with Tennessee’s two biggest pending free agents, outside linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones.

OLB Harold Landry

If there’s one area the Titans simply can’t mess with, it’s the pass-rush, where Landry tallied a team-high and career-high 12 sacks in 2021. He was a key player in Tennessee’s defensive revival overall.

Replacing production like that won’t be easy, especially for a cheaper price. The Titans know just how hard it is to find a good pass-rusher, so they won’t be letting Landry leave, and they have the franchise tag at their disposal if all else fails, but won’t end up needing it.

Prediction: Landry signs a four-year, $68 million deal with Titans.

C Ben Jones

Jones was arguably Tennessee’s best offensive lineman in 2021 after securing the second-best pass protection and run-blocking grades among the team’s starters, per Pro Football Focus, and his one sack allowed was the fewest.

Jones might be getting long in the tooth, but we haven’t seen any signs of a decline. The Titans shouldn’t mess around with a good thing at such an important position, thus we think Jones will be retained.

Prediction: Jones signs a two-year, $15 million deal with Titans.

LB Jayon Brown

Since an impressive 2019 season, Brown has been on a decline in his effectiveness when on the field, and injuries have also been an issue.

All of that led to Brown losing his starting job in 2021, and it’s a job he won’t be able to get back even if he returns to Nashville, as the team appears set with David Long and Zach Cunningham.

That isn’t a situation Brown will want to stay in, and chances are the Titans won’t want to retain him anyway with Monty Rice set to be the main backup.

Prediction: Brown doesn’t re-sign with Titans.

LB Rashaan Evans

Like Brown, Evans has seen his play decline since the 2019 season. And, also like Brown, he lost his starting job in 2021 thanks to Long and Cunningham, both of whom figure to be locked-in for next season.

Evans wont be keen on a backup role in 2022, and the Titans won’t even need him for that with Rice expected to take on the role as the main backup. The Alabama product will be playing elsewhere next season.

Prediction: Evans doesn’t re-sign with Titans.

TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser was supposed to have a breakout year in 2021, but ended up being among the team’s biggest disappointments. While his prowess as a pass-catcher is still respected, his blocking isn’t there yet, and it might never be.

Tennessee will look to bring in a more well-rounded tight end to start in 2022, which will leave Firkser out in the cold.

Prediction: Firkser doesn’t re-sign with Titans.

TE Geoff Swaim

The Titans’ run-heavy offense can never have enough blocking tight ends, and Swaim checks that box, as well as being a reliable pass-catcher when targeted.

If the Titans bring in an upgrade at tight end this offseason — something we expect them to do — Swaim’s role will diminish, thus his $2.5 million salary from 2021 will look a lot less palatable.

However, paying that much for a backup tight end who can block still makes sense for the Titans, even with their issues with the salary cap. Swaim comes back in 2022 at the same price to keep some stability at a position we’re expecting at least one change at.

Prediction: Swaim signs a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Titans.

TE MyCole Pruitt

Like Swaim, Pruitt was a great blocker and serviceable pass-catcher in 2021, two traits that are good fits for the Titans. The only question mark here is that Pruitt will be coming back from a serious injury, but that could also lead to a him signing for a cheaper price than he otherwise would have. Pruitt is brought back to serve as a depth piece at tight end.

Prediction: Pruitt signs a one-year, $1 million deal with Titans.

RB D'Onta Foreman

The Titans would love to bring Foreman back to spell Derrick Henry after he impressed as the team’s starter in The King’s absence, but chances are the Texas product will want a bigger role, something Tennessee can’t offer.

Foreman will have opportunities for a bigger role elsewhere, and he’ll opt for one of those over coming back to Nashville.

Prediction: Foreman doesn’t re-sign with Titans.

LS Morgan Cox

We didn’t hear much about Cox this past season, which is a great thing when it comes to long snappers. Cox stabilized the position in his first season in Nashville after what was a messy 2020 campaign at the spot.

If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

Prediction: Cox signs a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Titans.

K Randy Bullock

Following along the same lines as the long snapper spot, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

After having a mess on their hands at the beginning of the season (and really, for much of the past three seasons), Bullock stabilized the kicker spot for the Titans, and he made some clutch kicks along the way. Tennessee won’t mess with a good thing.

Prediction: Bullock signs a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Titans.

RT David Quessenberry

While the Titans should be looking for an upgrade at right tackle after he led the NFL in sacks allowed, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring Quessenberry back regardless.

The veteran can provide competition at right tackle for Dillon Radunz, and if he doesn’t grab the starting spot he can be great depth as a lineman who can play all over.

With the Titans likely to move on from Kendall Lamm, Quessenberry is a great option to fill that swing tackle role.

Prediction: Quessenberry signs a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Titans.

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Adeniyi made some noise as a pass-rusher in 2021, and his skills as a special teams ace are a great asset. The Titans need depth beyond Landry (assuming he returns), Bud Dupree and Rashad Weaver. Adeniyi would give them that, and then some.

Prediction: Adeniyi signs a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Titans.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (ERFA)

Westbrook-Ikhine is a solid depth piece at wide receiver, something the Titans need, and he’s a special teams ace.

Making it more likely he’ll return, NWI is an exclusive rights free agent, so as long as the Titans extend a qualifying offer to him, he can’t negotiate with other teams. They should do that.

Prediction: NWI signs a one-year, $950,000 deal with Titans.

DL Teair Tart (ERFA)

Like NWI, Tart is an exclusive rights free agent, thus the only way he doesn’t return is if the Titans don’t want him. The 2020 UDFA has developed into a starting-caliber player, and he’ll come cheap, thus Tennessee will keep him around and rotate him with Naquan Jones in 2022.

Prediction: Tart signs a one-year, $1 million deal with Titans.

DL Kyle Peko

Peko played well for the Titans late in the season and we’d take him back, but with Tennessee having so much depth along the defensive line, Peko might want to explore his options in free agency that will give him a chance for a bigger role, and we believe he’ll do just that.

Prediction: Peko doesn’t re-sign with Titans.

S Dane Cruikshank

Cruikshank found his niche as a tight end killer in 2021, and that proved to be important with the handful of very talented tight ends Tennessee faced last season.

The Titans need depth at safety behind locked-in starters, Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard. Cruikshank is a great player to have for that role as long as he’s healthy, and he brings extra value as someone who can effectively cover tight ends and play on special teams. He returns for another season.

Prediction: Cruikshank signs a one-year, $1 million deal with Titans.

QB Logan Woodside (ERFA)

The Titans should upgrade the backup quarterback spot, but chances are Woodside will get another shot to assume that role in 2022 thanks to his being an exclusive rights free agent. Tennessee brings him back, but Woodside’s spot on the roster is far from guaranteed.

Prediction: Woodside signs a one-year, $700,000 deal with Titans.