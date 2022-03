Wondering where your favorite Valorant Agent ranks in March 2022? Here's everything you need to know. As Episode 4 Act II of Valorant rolled out at the start of March, buffs and nerfs across the board have shaken up the current meta of the game. Patch 4.04 features a wide array of changes to the meta that players will have to adapt to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO