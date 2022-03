Do you use a sponge to wash your dishes? If so, how often do you replace it? A new study conducted by researchers from Duke University revealed that the average kitchen sponge has more bacterial species than a lab petri dish. Even more shocking, the bacteria doesn't come from dirt and grime, but rather it's the structure of the sponge that makes it a habitable place for microbes to reside. This means that no matter how often you replace you sponge, it will always be a friendly place for unwelcome germs.

