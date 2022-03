BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with over $10T in AUM. BlackRock (BLK) is the largest asset manager in the world, with over $10 trillion in AUM. Shares have sold off by more than 20% since peaking near $970 in November 2021. Investors might find that the valuation and dividend growth is attractive, but I don’t think it’s a bargain at current prices. The company has grown revenues at a solid clip and has a solid balance sheet. Investors focused on income can secure a 2.6% yield with a history of solid dividend growth.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO