BBC’s Rose Garnett and Piers Wenger to join A24 in London roles

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Garnett, director of BBC Film, and Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, are joining US production and distribution firm A24 in London-based, internationally-focused roles. They will join A24 in May. BBC Film commissioning executive Eva Yates will take over BBC Film as acting director; while BBC drama commissioning...

Comments / 0

