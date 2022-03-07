ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best laptop deals in the UK for March 2022: Get top discounts on big-name brands

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products.

The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks , meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

The best laptop deals for March 2022 in the UK are:

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,199, now £999, Dell.com

  • Screen size: 13.3in, 3850 x 2160p
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel 11th gen Core i7-1165G7
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

Right now there’s £200 off the superfast Dell XPS 13 when bought directly from Dell’s official store. The latest 2021 model is a compact and powerful Windows machine to rival the MacBook, and improves on battery efficiency and processor speeds. The 13in device is one of the best productivity laptops you can buy, with a sleek, lightweight design and a cinematic 4K display that puts rivals to shame.

Microsoft Surface pro 7: Was £1,169, now £899, Microsoft.com

  • Screen size: 12in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 128GB
  • Processor: Intel 10th gen quad core i5
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

Okay, so this is a tablet and not technically a laptop, but add the optional type cover (£149.99, Microsoft.com ) and the Surface pro 7 is one of the best portable Windows devices you can get. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. And, as it has since been replaced by the Surface pro 8, you can pick up this model at a great discount.

Lenovo ideapad 3i Chromebook: Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk

  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 32GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

Laptops don’t get much more affordable than this. A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Lenovo, the ideapad 3i runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. You won’t be cracking the enigma code on its cheap ‘n’ cheerful Intel Celeron CPU any time soon, but the slim design weighs just a smidge over 1kg and the 11.6in display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

HP 14in Chromebook: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

  • Screen size: 14in, 1920 x 1080
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

This slim, mid-range laptop was already great value before Currys knocked another £100 off the price. HP’s 14in Chromebook is a fantastic all-rounder for everyday tasks, with a keyboard that’s comfortable to use for long periods and superior built-in audio from Bang & Olufsen. Powered by the app-based Chrome OS, it lacks the complete functionality of a Windows device, but has everything most users need when it comes to online productivity.

Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook: Was £279.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

  • Screen size: 10.1in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P60T
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

A very affordable 2-in- from Lenovo, the ideapad duet is a zippy little Chromebook-come-tablet that doubles as a laptop thanks to its included magnetic keyboard cover and stand. The crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution screen is pretty much unheard of at this price, and is excellent for getting some work done while on the go or watching Netflix shows while you commute. We chose the Lenovo ideapad duet as our best buy in our list of the best Lenovo laptops , where our reviewer described it as “a quick, sleek and versatile piece of kit.”

Asus Chromebook flip C214MA 11.6in: Was £249.99, now £215, Amazon.co.uk

  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 32GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

The Asus flip C214MA is ideal for students. A slim and stylish laptop running Google’s own operating system, it can be seamlessly converted into a tablet thanks to a 360-degree hinge. Because it’s a Chromebook you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C214MA is unbeatable at this price.

Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £886.97, Amazon.co.uk

  • Screen size: 13.3in
  • Operating system: MacOS big sur
  • Storage capacity: 256GB
  • Processor: Apple M1 chip
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops , our reviewer said that “everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel”. This deal is on the MacBook air with a 256GB SSD, but there’s also almost £150 off the 512GB version (was £1,249, now £1,099.97, Amazon.co.uk ).

