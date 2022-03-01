ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Finance Secretary refuses to say why investment bank boss quit

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVlyl_0eSQezJk00

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said the reasons for the former chief executive of the country’s investment bank stepping down were “for her and the board”.

Eilidh Mactaggart left her role as chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) abruptly on Friday, with no reason given.

When questioned on Tuesday about the move, Ms Forbes refused to say why as she sought to reassure MSPs that Ms Mactaggart’s successor would be agreed by ministers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMMu7_0eSQezJk00

“I recognise that there is significant interest and questions around the chief executive’s resignation due to the seniority of her role and the importance of the SNIB to Scotland’s economy,” Ms Forbes said in response to a question by Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith .

“The reasons for the former chief executive’s resignation are a matter for her and the bank’s board.

“The board have kept ministers up to date with all matters relating to the chief executive and the executive team and board members will continue to provide strong leadership and direction for staff and bank clients.”

Pushed on the issue by Ms Smith – who asked if the Finance Secretary understood the need for “full transparency” given the significant public investment in the bank – Ms Forbes again refused to answer.

“I would echo the comments that Liz Smith has just quoted me on because since its launch, the bank has made significantly good progress,” she said.

The Finance Secretary added: “As I said already, I know there is public interest, there is political interest in answers and ensuring that there is transparency.

“I can say, once again, matters related to the former chief executive’s resignation from the bank are very much for the former chief executive and for the bank’s board.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jerome Powell: US central bank boss says he plans to raise rates

The US central bank's boss has indicated that he plans to press ahead with interest rate increases this month. Speaking in front of Congress, Jerome Powell said he's in favour of a 0.25 point increase, aimed at tackling the surging cost of living. The bank is under pressure to rein...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says Russian banks to be excluded from finance system

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian banks would be excluded from London's financial system as part of further sanctions after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday. read more. "These powers will enable us totally to exclude...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Bank of England boss tells banks to use ‘restraint’ on bonuses

Andrew Bailey defended recent comments urging workers not to ask for big pay rises, saying the poorest will be hit hardest by inflation. Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has called on banks to use restraint on bonuses to help keep inflation down as he warned the “least well off” will be hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Forbes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Interest#Uk#Snib#Scottish Tory Finance
The Guardian

Three more Russian billionaires resign from LetterOne board

Three more Russian billionaires have resigned from the board of the $22bn (£17bn) investment firm LetterOne after the EU imposed sanctions on its two biggest shareholders. The company, which owns the health retail chain Holland & Barrett in the UK and a swathe of energy assets across Europe, said on Monday that German Khan, Alexei Kuzmichev and Andrei Kosogov had “resigned from all positions at LetterOne, including the board”.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt plans sukuk to finance government investment projects

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt’s government plans to issue sharia-compliant sukuk bonds, as well as more Eurobonds and Green bonds, to fund public projects, the finance ministry said on Monday. The country aims to increase the government’s contribution to state-backed green investments in next year’s budget as part of a progamme...
WORLD
Metro International

World Bank preparing finance options for Ukraine -Malpass

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday the lender stands ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine amid “shocking violence and loss of life,” and is preparing options for fast-disbursing financing. Malpass said in a statement he has mobilized the World Bank Group’s...
WORLD
The Independent

UK ports should refuse access to Russian boats, says Transport Secretary

UK ports should refuse access to Russian boats, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.With a Russian-owned ship due to dock in Orkney on Tuesday, the UK Government had been urged to ban the country’s vessels in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Mr Shapps has now written to all UK ports telling them not to provide access to any ship believed to be registered in Russia, flying the Russian flag or owned, controlled, chartered or operated by “any person connected with Russia”.He added that the UK Government will try to pass legislation prohibiting their arrival.Today I've written to all UK...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Law.com

Covered Bonds: An Attractive Financing Tool for US Banks

Covered bonds are a popular financing tool for many non-U.S. banks and the covered bond market has been active recently. The first covered bond was issued in Germany in 1770. Even though there is no covered bond legislation in the United States, covered bond offerings by non-U.S. banks are popular with U.S. investors. It may be time for the U.S. Congress to revisit adopting covered bond legislation in the United States since covered bonds would be a nice additional financing source for U.S. banks particularly smaller or regional banks that do not have the same access to the securitization market that the larger U.S. banks have.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Chinese banks limit financing for Russian purchases media

The two largest lenders reportedly restricted funding for the purchase of Russian commodities. China's largest public financial institutions are reportedly limiting financing to purchase raw materials from Russia under the threat of sanctions from the US and allies over the military operation in Ukraine. The step, which might only be...
ECONOMY
Cosmos

Big banks still financing fossil fuels

A new study from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden has examined big banks’ commitments to address climate change – and finds they are coming up short. The researchers were interested in how banks understand their role as actors who can mitigate the climate crisis, and whether banks are taking responsibility for their contributions to climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brexit fallout on finance will take years, says Bank of England

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - It will be years before the full impact of Brexit on Britain's financial sector is fully known as more activity could leave London for the bloc or other centres like New York, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. Britain left the...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Investors start buying Ukraine, Russia bonds

Investors are starting to buy Ukrainian and Russian bonds that plummeted to discounted prices, betting that they will recover if the war between the two countries comes to an end. The trade is high-risk, given uncertainty over what Ukraine will look like after the war and how long the financial...
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy