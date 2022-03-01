ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

UNC Prevails During Crunch Time

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heels' overtime win against Syracuse earned...

247sports.com

AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
AllSyracue

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

Cole Swider tried to help Syracuse basketball ruin North Carolina's senior night with a 36 point effort on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three point range. It did not work, however, as the Tar Heels squeaked out an overtime victory 88-79. Still, it was Swider's best performance in an Orange uniform. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama, reveals his replacement

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Revisiting the low preseason expectations for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — There's plenty of irony in the number 10 for the Wisconsin Badgers. While the Big Ten Conference does not have an official preseason poll, The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic conducted a joint poll with votes from 28 media members throughout the conference. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th out of 14 teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Day-Wilson helps Duke women edge Pitt in ACC Tourney, 55-52

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 22 points, hitting one of several critical baskets down the stretch, and 10th-seeded Duke edged 15th-seeded Pittsburgh 55-52 on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Destiny Strother’s tying 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer. The Blue Devils only made four 3-pointers but two […]
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Greg Gard, Wisconsin pull off another improbable Big Ten championship

MADISON, Wis. -- Since the preseason, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard hasn't just hinted that his team was better than people thought...He's flat out said it. For those who turned out during the 10th ranked Badgers' (24-5, 15-4) 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6) on Tuesday, they definitely got their money's worth.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

No. 21 Texas loses final game at Erwin Center to No. 3 Baylor, 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bulldogs host No 5 Auburn for Senior Night

Mississippi State closes out the home portion of the 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday and face quite a task in doing so. The Bulldogs play host to No. 5 Auburn in an 8 p.m. tipoff (SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are 14-2 at home this season and enter with...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

College sports' 10 most-heated rivalries, ranked

There's a reason college sports fans always circle the most-heated rivalry games on the schedule — those are the matchups that are often season-defining with the passion and pageantry shown during those contests being incomparable to other games. Even among coaches, the disdain is strong when there's a rivalry involved and recruiting bragging rights are on the line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

4-star in-state edge Colton Vasek has A&M visit planned

Today is Mar. 1, which means the month-long recruiting dead period is officially over. Prospects may begin taking unofficial visits to campuses again and players across the country are planning out their schedules to do just that. One of the hottest prospects in the country is from the Lone Star...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Syracuse Has Succession Plan In Place For Jim Boeheim

After 45 years as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, college basketball legend Jim Boeheim appears to be on the verge of retiring. But not yet. Appearing on ESPN’s On The Block, Boeheim said that he wouldn’t announce exactly when he plans to call it quits. But he made it clear that there is a succession plan in place for when he does.

