RDVY has been a top-performing dividend-focused ETF since it launched in 2014. Fees are high at 0.50% annually but investors have been rewarded with consistent outperformance. The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) has proven it can perform well in low-interest-rate environments, but it's also been succeeding so far this year as rates are expected to rise and as the market corrects. This 50-stock fund is overweight both the Technology and Financials sector, has a 19.29% forward EPS growth rate, and a very attractive 15.47x forward price-earnings ratio. These metrics, combined with a focus on selecting companies with solid dividend growth rates and manageable debt levels, have made RDVY one of the best dividend-focused ETFs to own since its inception in 2014.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO