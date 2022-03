When Ryan James took the reins as CEO of Surety Bank, a small community bank in DeLand, in 2009, he planned to focus on marketing and growth. The Great Recession upended all that. Regulators charged off 20% of the bank’s capital because of what it said were bad loans. What followed was a three-year tussle between federal regulators and James, then 30 years old and the youngest bank CEO in Florida. James says he tried to work with his customers to restructure loans, but the regulators seemed intent on having him foreclose on properties to get the loans off the books.

