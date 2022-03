Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With Black History Month just about wrapping up, there's never been a better time to double down and support Black-owned businesses, something that's easy to do all year round. But if you're not quite sure where to start, don't worry: We've rounded up some of Oprah's beloved Black-owned businesses from her favorite things list — all of which are available at Amazon.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO