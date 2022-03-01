Manchester City Chief Holds Direct Meeting with Mino Raiola Regarding Erling Haaland

In early 2021, Sergio Agüero announced he would be leaving Manchester City in the summer, upon the expiry of his current contract, before joining La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The legendary Argentine spent over a decade at the Etihad Stadium, winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cups - but above all else, became the greatest goalscorer in the club's history.

Replacing a player of that calibre is never an easy task and Manchester City experienced that in the summer.

Their long and drawn-out pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane ended with the striker committing his future to the club, while a last-ditch effort to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was foiled when he returned to cross-town rivals, Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Since then, there has always been one man who has been reportedly at the top of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's wishlist - Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been ripping up the Bundesliga for over two years, and his relatively low €75 million release clause is attracting some of Europe's finest suitors.

Now, there has been a significant update in Manchester City's pursuit of the Norweigan, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Txiki Begiristain - the Etihad club's Director of Football - had a direct meeting with Mino Raiola in Monaco regarding Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's relationship with the super-agent is certainly a rocky one, but it was reported last month that he was prepared to put that behind him to sign the clinical forward.

Manchester City have a 'strong interest' in the striker and are 'really serious' about signing him, reports Fabrizio Romano, but it is mentioned that Barcelona also recently met with the agent about the 21-year-old, on February 16th.

While the latest development in the story will be encouraging from a Manchester City supporters' perspective, it is important to consider the level of interest also being broadcasted from the camps of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The understanding in various quarters is that the Spanish duo will likely hold continued talks with Team Haaland over the course of the coming months, along with Manchester City, while the Norwegian player's representatives sound out the best deal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra