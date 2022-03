Isaiah Nelson of Wayzata won the gold medal in men's super-G Saturday at the Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in Invermere, British Columbia. Nelson, 20, won his first junior world championship one day after finishing seventh in the downhill at Panorama Mountain Resort. He put down a time of one minute, 6.57 seconds as the third man down the course, and none of the 82 skiers who followed could best it. A product of the Buck Hill Ski Racing Club, Nelson nipped Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland by 0.13 of a second to earn the gold.

