Compound produced by bacteria protects the skin

NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers discovered how a bacterium that lives on the skin, called S. epidermidis, helps protect the skin from water loss and damage. The findings could lead to probiotic treatments to promote skin health during aging or to treat some skin diseases. The human skin is home to about a...

www.nih.gov

