8 ounces Colby cheese, shredded (2 cups) Heat oven to 350F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons butter in a Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Whisk in flour until blended. Gradually whisk in milk and wing sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in colby until melted. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Whisk 1/4 cup hot cheese sauce into eggs in a bowl. Return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Stir in pasta. Divide pasta mixture into greased mini muffin cups, pressing down gently. Melt remaining butter; toss with bread crumbs. Sprinkle blue cheese and crumb mixture over bites. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in bites reads 160F. Let stand for 10 minutes in pans before serving. Serve with ranch dressing and celery.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO