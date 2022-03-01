ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Stocks That Soared Over the Past Week After Reporting Better Than Expected Earnings

By Dipanjan Banchur
 6 days ago

While the major benchmark indexes remained in correction territory, the shares of Block (SQ), Farfetch (FTCH), The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), and Overstock.com (OSTK) soared in price last week as the companies reported better than expected earnings. So, let’s look at these stocks.

Since the beginning of the year, the benchmark stock indexes have exhibited wild price swings due to concerns over high inflation , Ukraine-Russia tensions, and forthcoming interest rate increases.

SQ’s EPS for the fourth quarter came in at $0.27, beating the consensus estimate by 20.1% . And although SQ expects its gross payment volume to be lower than expected in the current quarter, its outlook for its fiscal year 2022 is positive after reporting strong fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 numbers and a decline in its net loss for the fourth quarter. Also, its loss was narrower than Wall Street expectations . The company also reported that it expected full-year gross merchandise volume growth of between 28% - 32% for its digital platform and between 20% - 25% for its brand platform.

SKIN reported a 105.5% rise in revenues for the fourth quarter. Its income came in at $1.61 million , excluding items, while analysts looked for a net loss of $0.02 per share. And OSTK reported a fourth-quarter EPS of 68 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of 32 cents per share.

Let’s take a closer look at these stocks.

Block, Inc. ( SQ )

San Francisco-based SQ is a technology company that creates tools that enable sellers to accept card payments and provide reporting, analytics, and next-day settlement. The company focuses on financial services. Also, its building block comprises Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD54566975.

On Jan. 31, 2022, SQ announced the acquisition of Afterpay Limited. The acquisition is expected to bolster SQ’s strategic priorities for its existing Square and Cash App ecosystems. The acquisition also aims to enable SQ to deliver compelling financial products and services that expand access to more consumers and help drive incremental value for sellers of all sizes.

SQ reported its fourth-quarter earnings on February 24. The company’s net revenues increased 29.1% year-over-year to $4.07 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its adjusted net income for its fiscal 2021 increased 110.4% year-over-year to $897.56 million, while its adjusted EPS came in at $1.71, representing an increase of 103.5% year-over-year. Also, its adjusted EBITDA increased 113.8% year-over-year to $1.01 billion.

Analysts expect SQ’s EPS and revenue for fiscal 2023 to increase 44.5% and 20.6% year-over-year to $2.37 and $22.87 billion. It surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past week, the stock has gained 43.7% in price.

Farfetch Limited ( FTCH )

London-based FTCH is a technology platform for the global fashion industry. The company’s segments include digital media, brand platforms, and in-store. Its digital platform segment includes Farfetch Marketplace, BrownsFashions.com, and others. The Brand Platform segment consists of brands owned and licensed by New Guards and has franchised store operations, while the in-store part covers the activities of stores it operates, such as Browns, Stadium Goods, and others.

On Dec. 9, 2021, FTCH announced that it had acquired LUXCLUSIF, a resale platform. The acquisition will enable FTCH to accelerate its resale capabilities by developing key technologies and service features.

FTCH released its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year on Feb. 24, 2022. The company’s gross merchandise value increased 21.9% year-over-year to $1.28 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Also, its revenue increased 23.2% year-over-year to $665.65 million. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA increased 247.9% year-over-year to $36.10 million.

For its fiscal 2023, FTCH’s EPS is expected to increase 311.1% year-over-year to $0.37. Its revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, is expected to increase 32.9% year-over-year to $660.61 million. It surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past week, the stock has gained 33.5% in price.

The Beauty Health Company ( SKIN )

SKIN designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The Long Beach, Calif.-based company offers HydraFacial and PERK hydradermabrasion systems that enhance the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously. It also operates HydraFacial CONNECT, an anesthetics certification program that provides training through live online education programs.

On Feb. 22, 2022, SKIN released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. Its net sales increased 105.5% year-over-year to $77.88 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its adjusted net income came in at $1.61 million, compared to an adjusted loss of $2 million in the year-ago period. Also, its adjusted EBITDA increased 136.1% year-over-year to $8.48 million.

Analysts expect SKIN’s EPS and revenue for fiscal 2023 to increase 300% and 25.7%, respectively, year-over-year to $0.16 and $407.86 million. Over the past week, the stock has gained 17.2% in price.

Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK )

OSTK operates as an online retailer in the United States. The Salt Lake City, Utah company operates through Retail, tZero, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture and home décor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen, and dining items. It provides business advertising products and services on its website. In addition, it is focused on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies.

OSTK announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results on Feb. 23, 2022. Its cost of sales declined 8.7% year-over-year to $473.81 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company’s net income increased 161.7% year-over-year to $32.94 million. Also, its EPS came in at $0.68, representing a 161.5% increase year-over-year.

For its fiscal year 2023, OSTK’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 28.3% and 12.1%, respectively, year-over-year to $2.81 and $3.24 billion. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 27.1% in price over the past week.

SQ shares rose $0.35 (+0.27%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, SQ has declined -21.06%, versus a -8.07% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KS9yU_0eSQSBY600

Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets.

More...

3 Stocks Getting Upgrades

With the S&P 500 index currently down 10% from its all time high and struggling to get its mojo back, it can be a scary time for investors trying to pick new stocks. Aside from sitting on your hands and waiting for the volatility to subside, one of the better and more reliable ways to filter out the junk from the quality is by looking at recently upgraded stocks. These are companies that the major sell-side firms think are currently under-valued and that offer some tempting upside.
MarketWatch

Farfetch stock rallies more than 30% after Q4 earnings

Farfetch Ltd. stock jumped more than 30% in the extended session Thursday after the luxury fashion company reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street expected and sales that came in below estimates. Farfetch said it lost an adjusted 3 cents a share on sales that rose 23% to $666 million in the quarter. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 25 cents a share on sales of $673 million. The company guided for full-year gross merchandise volume growth between 28% and 32% for its digital platform and between 20% and 25% for its brand platform. Farfetch said it expects adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% and 2% for the year. The stock ended the regular trading day up 5.2%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock surges after profit more than doubles, beats expectations by wide margin

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. EXPD, -2.59% shot up 3.6% in premarket trading after the provider of airfreight, ocean freight and customers brokerage services reported big fourth-quarter profit and revenue beats, but also announced a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of most of its operating systems. Net income more than doubled to $454.0 million, or $2.66 a share, from $199.5 million, or $1.16 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus of earnings per share was $2.10. Revenue jumped 81.0% to $5.40 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $4.43 billion. Cost of transportation and other expenses hiked up 87.1% to $4.03 billion, as salaries and other operating expenses increased 36.4%. The company cautioned that if demand and rates return to pre-pandemic levels then revenue and income are likely to decline from record highs seen in 2021. Separately, the company said it determined on Feb. 20 that it was subject of a targeted cyberattack, leading it to shut down most of its global operating systems. The company said "the situation is evolving," and said it could have a material effect on its business depending on the length of the shutdown. The stock has dropped 18.3% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Ebay Stock Declines 7.77% Despite Better than Expected Q4 and 2021 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2021, eBay reported revenue of $2.6 billion and a revenue of $10.4 billion for the full year. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock closed Wednesday, February 23, trading at $54.59, and recorded a change of -1.02 percent during the day. The drop was exaggerated during the after-hours with a decline of approximately 7.77 percent as of Feb 23, 7:59 p.m EST. The drop came despite eBay reporting better than expected Q4 and 2021 earnings results.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

Home Depot beat sales and earnings estimates in both Q4 and fiscal 2021. The company offered vague, modest guidance for fiscal 2022. A 15% dividend increase reaffirms the strength of the payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks

If you are wondering where the price of oil is going or it is not too late to buy oil stocks we’re here to tell you that oil prices and the energy complex are going higher, much higher. We think WTI will go well over $130 per barrel and set a new all-time high. It will probably stay at those levels until Russian capacity is either brought back to the market or made up by us or OPEC. We already know that OPEC isn’t going to pump more, they said so, and our energy policy is anti-energy so there is really no ceiling in sight for price action. The worst part of this out is that, historically, any time oil prices correct it is caused by or comes with a recession so there’s that to think about too. Regardless, what this means is windfall profits for the energy sector and there are some high-yielding stocks from which to choose.
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Overstock.com stock soars after earnings, strategic tZERO investment

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) jumped in early Wednesday trading after the online retailer reported a Q4 profit beat and disclosed a strategic investment by Intercontinental Exchange in tZERO. The company capped off its second year of profitability even though active customers fell 12% in Q4 and orders were down 25% from the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted per-share losses narrowed to $1.95 from $2.33, but was wider than the FactSet loss consensus of $1.61. Revenue...
MARKETS
