Opinion: How all roles can (and should) be a big part of DEI efforts

 6 days ago
If diversity, equity and inclusion are truly part...

Opinion: 7 reasons why you need a corporate trustee

You may know the importance of having an estate plan, but do you know some of the challenges that can arise if you choose the wrong trustee to implement that plan? You’ve worked your entire life to accumulate your wealth and you’ve created an estate plan that leaves your assets to those that you care about. That’s fantastic! But have you named the right fiduciary to ensure the proper implementation of your plan?
Regional Law Firms

The Business Journal defines “local” as the Puget Sound region, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. To be surveyed when The List is updated, or to be considered for other Lists, fill out our List Nomination Form at bizj.us/1qa12x.
The Best Way to Predict the Future is to Create It

Against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, companies are finding it difficult to expand and many are struggling to find enough qualified professionals to meet their workload needs. Despite these challenges, and under the leadership of Chip Halbert, Landau Associates is growing. Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Chip succeeded Jay Bower as CEO and navigated the firm through the uncertainty of staff retention, COVID-compliance protocols, PPP loans, and shifting office space needs. In the process, the leadership team repositioned the company to better serve its clients in the pandemic environment and beyond. In 2021, Landau closed its Edmonds and downtown Seattle, Washington offices and opened a new office in Northgate that effectively merged the two locations. The firm hired more than 20 new employees and expanded its Northwest geographic footprint to include Boise, Idaho. Landau is making additional leadership transitions that will guide the firm into the future. Beginning in 2022, Jeff Fellows, PE, MBA will step into a newly created role as Vice President of Environmental Services. Jeff’s new position will allow him to focus on technical quality and risk management within both of Landau’s environmental practice areas – remediation and permitting and compliance. In addition to creating this new role, Landau promoted three senior managers to Technical Service Director roles to help lead the operational management of the firm’s full range of services. Katie Saltanovitz, PE will take over leadership of the Permitting & Compliance Technical Services Team while Clint Jacob, PE, LG will champion the Environmental Remediation Technical Services Team. Landau’s organizational change also includes the creation of a Water Resources Technical Services Team, bringing focus to an important part of the firm’s practice, and naming Eric Weber, LHG, CWRE as its lead. Geotechnical Engineering rounds out the firm’s primary service areas and will continue to be led by Calvin McCaughan, PE. Other leadership changes include naming Tracy Hannuksela as Vice President of People & Support Services and Scott Woerman, MBA as Vice President of Client Strategy & Risk Management. Landau’s leadership team viewed the second year of COVID as an opportunity to embrace the new normal, make adjustments, and enhance its client services. As Landau Associates enters its 40th year, it is poised to build vibrant, healthy communities and deliver its clients beyond what is needed today by reaching for what will matter tomorrow.
ExtraHop's new CEO sets sights on hiring, international expansion

Patrick Dennis, the new CEO at Seattle-based ExtraHop, believes the cybersecurity company can reach new heights. Dennis said the company could double its revenue over time, and the headcount, which currently stands at about 500, could grow at the same pace. Part of ExtraHop's growth involves expansion to places like Europe and Asia, and although the company will likely need new offices elsewhere to accommodate its planned growth, Seattle will remain the headquarters.
Seattle-based MoxiWorks snaps up email platform ActivePipe

Seattle-based real estate tech firm MoxiWorks has acquired ActivePipe, an email platform based in Australia. With the acquisition, all of ActivePipe's employees are joining MoxiWorks, which now has more than 290 employees, CEO York Baur said in an email. MoxiWorks had just 184 employees as of October, when it acquired the Denver-based real estate transaction company Reeazily.
Accounting Firms

Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. To be surveyed when The List is updated, or to be considered for other Lists, fill out our List Nomination Form at bizj.us/1qa12x.
Nordstrom offers upbeat outlook, encouraged by return of travel, office work

The Seattle-based retailer reported Q4 2021 earnings that inched closer to pre-Covid levels, surpassing analysts' expectations. A gathering of family-business leaders, executives from various local companies and members from the Family Business of the Year. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts, Basic...
Unicorn watch: These 14 Seattle-area companies are worth at least $1B

Seattle-area startups have gobbled up massive amounts of venture capital funding over the past year. With massive funding often comes massive company values. Multiple new unicorns, or companies with a value of at least $1 billion, have been spawned in the past year. There's been enough activity recently that the Business Journal decided to update its list of unicorns from last year. In addition to minting new unicorns, a few companies from our previous list have been removed. Remitly, for one, went public, while Auth0 was acquired by Okta.
