Gambling

Penn National Gaming hired more than 3,600 employees in 2021, but the workforce was still well below 2019 level

By Tomi Kilgore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eSQRaSM00

Penn National Gaming Inc.

disclosed that its 2021 workforce grew by about 20% from 2020, but remained about 22% below its workforce in pre-pandemic 2019. In the gaming and e-sports companies 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday, the company said it had 21,973 full- and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared with 18,321 employees at the end of 2020. The company had 4,341 active employees represented by unions last year, up 56% from the year before. At the end of 2019, the company had 28,300 employees, with 5,900 represented unions. Also in the 2021 10-K, Penn National said it was subject to various legal and administrative legal proceedings, but believes it has "adequate" insurance coverage to mitigate the risk of losses, and therefore believes the resolution of the legal matters won't have a material adverse effect on financial results. The stock, which fell 1.5% in morning trading, had tumbled 40.0% in 2021 after rocketing 237.9% in 2020. In comparison, the S&P 500

rose 26.9% last year and gained 16.3% in 2020.

PennLive.com

PHEAA to trim its workforce by 43 employees

The state’s student financial agency on Thursday advised 43 employees who work in its information technology area that March 11 will be their last day on the job. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency officials cited the decision to transition out of its role as a federal student loan servicer as the reason behind the layoffs and noted more job cuts could be on the horizon as it moves closer to the December expiration of its current federal contract.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Charlotte Business Journal

Atrium Health upping its minimum wage for more than 20,000 employees

Atrium Health is increasing its minimum wage to $16 per hour, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. The change will go into effect in March for Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist employees, followed by Navicent and Floyd employees in Georgia later this year. Atrium estimates this will be a $25 million investment. It said about 21,000 of its more than 70,000 total employees will be impacted.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NME

Epic Games will hire hundreds of contract workers as full employees

Epic Games will be making hundreds of temporary testers into full employees with benefits. As reported by The Verge, Epic Games will be hiring its US-based temporary staff full-time, complete with benefits. This will be offered to quality assurance testers and other “eligible” contract-based employees. The news comes...
BUSINESS
Hr Morning

Difficulty hiring and retaining employees

It seems most employers agree hiring and retaining employees this year isn’t going to get any easier. And all employers can do is to look for new sources of talent and alter the skills required to get work done. At least that’s what a recent survey found. The survey...
ECONOMY
Winston-Salem Journal

Truliant plans to hire more than 100 employees, more than half in Triad

Truliant Federal Credit Union is expanding its workforce again, this time with a pledge to hire more than 100 employees during 2022. The Winston-Salem credit union said Thursday the additional workers are needed foremost in its technology and products and services areas. which include mortgage lending, insurance, indirect auto lending and business lending.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Gazette

Louisville-based Sierra Space looking to hire 1K more employees

Louisville-based Sierra Space officials for months have been talking about the need to hire more employees as the company has picked up more aerospace contracts and inked partnerships for some large-scale space projects in coming years. They ramped that effort up considerably Thursday with the announcement the company wants to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘dead-beat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. After COVID-19 hit, our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her because the freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for non-payment.
HOUSE RENT
