Dow drops nearly 500 points on losses in American Express, JPMorgan Chase shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Tuesday morning with shares of American Express and JPMorgan Chase seeing the biggest losses for the blue-chip average. The Dow
was most recently trading 493 points (1.5%) lower, as shares of American Express
and JPMorgan Chase
are contributing to the index's intraday decline. American Express's shares are off $10.79, or 5.6%, while those of JPMorgan Chase have fallen $5.68 (4.0%), combining for an approximately 109-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Dow Inc.
, Boeing
, and Goldman Sachs
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
