Dow drops nearly 500 points on losses in American Express, JPMorgan Chase shares

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Tuesday morning with shares of American Express and JPMorgan Chase seeing the biggest losses for the blue-chip average. The Dow

DJIA,

-1.76%

was most recently trading 493 points (1.5%) lower, as shares of American Express

AXP,

-8.47%

and JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-3.77%

are contributing to the index's intraday decline. American Express's shares are off $10.79, or 5.6%, while those of JPMorgan Chase have fallen $5.68 (4.0%), combining for an approximately 109-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Dow Inc.

DOW,

-3.10%

, Boeing

BA,

-5.13%

, and Goldman Sachs

GS,

-3.27%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Cisco, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 160-point drop

Behind declines for shares of Cisco and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon. The Dow. was most recently trading 160 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Cisco. CSCO,. +0.53%. and Caterpillar. CAT,. -1.06%. are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have fallen $1.08...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 400 points on losses in Cisco, Home Depot shares

Shares of Cisco and Home Depot are seeing declines Wednesday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 399 points, or 1.2%, lower. Cisco's shares have declined $1.86, or 3.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $7.14 (2.3%), combining for a roughly 59-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Apple Inc. (AAPL) Microsoft (MSFT) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
