For three years, the William Woods men have had the best defensive player in the American Midwest Conference, according the conference awards given out this week. Darius Yohe was named the AMC Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season while also receiving an all-conference honor along with Makenzie Fessler, Nathan Schwartze and Spencer Yoggerst. On the women’s side, Sydney Booker was deemed the best freshman in the AMC while also being named third-team all-conference as teammates Natalie Thomas and Kasey Hazell picked up honorable mentions.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO