ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tumor-Focused Stereotactic RT Signals Efficacy in Early-Stage Glottic Larynx Carcinoma

By Hayley Virgil
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn patients with early stage glottic larynx tumor-focused stereotactic radiotherapy showed benefit in a phase 2 study. In the phase 2 LT-SABR study (NCT03548285), tumor-focused stereotactic radiotherapy achieved promising efficacy and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in patients with early-stage glottic larynx carcinoma, according to findings presented at the 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Heterogeneity induced GZMA-F2R communication inefficient impairs antitumor immunotherapy of PD-1 mAb through JAK2/STAT1 signal suppression in hepatocellular carcinoma

Tumor heterogeneity has been associated with immunotherapy and targeted drug resistance in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, communications between tumor and cytotoxic cells are poorly understood to date. In the present study, thirty-one clusters of cells were discovered in the tumor tissues and adjacent tissues through single-cell sequencing. Moreover, the quantity and function exhaustion of cytotoxic cells was observed to be induced in tumors by the TCR and apoptosis signal pathways. Furthermore, granzyme failure of cytotoxic cells was observed in HCC patients. Importantly, the GZMA secreted by cytotoxic cells was demonstrated to interact with the F2R expressed by the tumor cells both in vivo and in vitro. This interaction induced tumor suppression and T cell-mediated killing of tumor cells via the activation of the JAK2/STAT1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, the activation of JAK2/STAT1 signaling promoted apoptosis under the mediating effect of the LDPRSFLL motif at the N-terminus of F2R, which interacted with GZMA. In addition, GZMA and F2R were positively correlated with PD-1 and PD-L1 in tumor tissues, while the expressions of F2R and GZMA promoted PD-1 mAb-induced tumor suppression in both mouse model and HCC patients. Finally, in HCC patients, a low expression of GZMA and F2R in the tumor tissues was correlated with aggressive clinicopathological characteristics and poor prognosis. Collectively, GZMA-F2R communication inefficient induces deficient PD-1 mAb therapy and provide a completely novel immunotherapy strategy for tumor suppression in HCC patients.
CANCER
Benzinga

Celyad Stops Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer Trial Amid Reported Fatalities

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) has decided to voluntarily pause the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial, a part of a collaboration with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The trial is evaluating the company's CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy, followed by Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Larynx#Carcinoma#Efficacy#Neck Cancers Symposium#Ck#Md#Arytenoid
Seeking Alpha

Atara Biotherapeutics: Early Stage Promises, Late Stage Delays

Atara's EBV+PTLD program got delayed by over a year. Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) was stuck in a never-ending loop with the FDA related to comparability of products used in some of their trials versus the commercial grade product. As a Cowen analyst remarked - "It does seem like the FDA and the CMC division in particular are dealing with cell therapies is kind of evolving its requirements on the fly…"
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Should Biotech Investors Care About Early Stage Clinical Trials?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Biotech companies put their drugs through several trials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Meet The Company Innovating Respiratory Care: By Directly Oxygenating The Blood At Early Stages

Joe Hayon, Co-founder and CEO of Inspira Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IINN), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 25, 2022. Joe discussed his entrepreneurial journey and insights into Inspira Technologies - the medical device company specializing in innovative respiratory care solutions. Their solutions fill a much-needed gap between oxygen face masks and ventilators.
HEALTH
Nature.com

EGFR signaling promotes nuclear translocation of plasma membrane protein TSPAN8 to enhance tumor progression via STAT3-mediated transcription

TSPAN family of proteins are generally considered to assemble as multimeric complexes on the plasma membrane. Our previous work uncovered that TSPAN8 can translocate into the nucleus as a membrane-free form, a process that requires TSPAN8 palmitoylation and association with cholesterol to promote its extraction from the plasma membrane and subsequent binding with 14-3-3Î¸ and importin-Î². However, what upstream signal(s) regulate(s) the nuclear translocation of TSPAN8, the potential function of TSPAN8 in the nucleus, and the underlying molecular mechanisms all remain unclear. Here, we demonstrate that, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling induces TSPAN8 nuclear translocation by activating the kinase AKT, which in turn directly phosphorylates TSPAN8 at Ser129, an event essential for its binding with 14-3-3Î¸ and importin ÃŸ1. In the nucleus, phosphorylated TSPAN8 interacts with STAT3 to enhance its chromatin occupancy and therefore regulates transcription of downstream cancer-promoting genes, such as MYC, BCL2, MMP9, etc. The EGFR"“AKT"“TSPAN8"“STAT3 axis was found to be hyperactivated in multiple human cancers, and associated with aggressive phenotype and dismal prognosis. We further developed a humanized monoclonal antibody hT8Ab4 that specifically recognizes the large extracellular loop of TSPAN8 (TSPAN8-LEL), thus being able to block the extraction of TSPAN8 from the plasma membrane and consequently its nuclear localization. Importantly, both in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrated an antitumor effect of hT8Ab4. Collectively, we discovered an unconventional function of TSPAN8 and dissected the underlying molecular mechanisms, which not only showcase a new layer of biological complexity of traditional membrane proteins, but also shed light on TSPAN8 as a novel therapeutic target for refractory cancers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NBC12

UVA researchers study postpartum depression, focus on early detection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of researchers with the University of Virginia is working to further understand postpartum depression. Roughly 1.1 million mothers participated in the “After Childbirth Survey” supported by the Flo app, which helps women track their menstrual cycle. The data set was provided to Doctor Jennifer Payne, who serves as the senior author on the UVA study.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumour after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: ECT2 overexpression promotes the polarization of tumor-associated macrophages in hepatocellular carcinoma via the ECT2/PLK1/PTEN pathway

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-03450-z, published online 0 8 February 2021. During the process of checking the manuscript, the authors found that GAPDH of Figure 4B, Figure 4C; GAPDH of Figure 6B and Figure 6E were incorrectly placed. The P-AKT of Figure 4 D and Figure 6B were incorrectly placed, and the authors would like this to be corrected to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Loss of function of BRCA1 promotes EMT in mammary tumors through activation of TGFÎ²R2 signaling pathway

BRCA1 deficient breast cancers are aggressive and chemoresistant due, in part, to their enrichment of cancer stem cells that can be generated from carcinoma cells by an epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). We previously discovered that BRCA1 deficiency activates EMT in mammary tumorigenesis. How BRCA1 controls EMT and how to effectively target BRCA1-deficient cancers remain elusive. We analyzed murine and human tumors and identified a role for TgfÎ²r2 in governing the molecular aspects of EMT that occur with Brca1 loss. We utilized CRISPR to delete TgfÎ²r2 and specific inhibitors to block TgfÎ²r2 activity and followed up with the molecular analysis of assays for tumor growth and metastasis. We discovered that heterozygous germline deletion, or epithelia-specific deletion of Brca1 in mice, activates TgfÎ²r2 signaling pathways in mammary tumors. BRCA1 depletion promotes TGFÎ²-mediated EMT activation in cancer cells. BRCA1 binds to the TGFÎ²R2 locus to repress its transcription. Targeted deletion or pharmaceutical inhibition of TgfÎ²r2 in Brca1-deficient tumor cells reduces EMT and suppresses tumorigenesis and metastasis. BRCA1 and TGFÎ²R2 expression levels are inversely related in human breast cancers. This study reveals for the first time that a targetable TGFÎ²R signaling pathway is directly activated by BRCA1-deficiency in the induction of EMT in breast cancer progression.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Novel MRI Approach Identifies Early-Stage Alzheimer's Damage

Alzheimer’s disease usually is diagnosed based on symptoms, such as when a person shows signs of memory loss and difficulty thinking. Up until now, MRI brain scans haven’t proven useful for early diagnosis in clinical practice. Such scans can reveal signs of brain shrinkage due to Alzheimer’s, but the signs only become unmistakable late in the course of the disease, long after the brain is significantly damaged and most people have been diagnosed via other means.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy