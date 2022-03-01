ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Uniphore Simplifies Customer Service with Additions to Its Industry-leading Conversational Automation Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU-Assist In-call delivers industry’s first real-time agent guidance with integrated RPA. Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, announced the addition of new solutions to its flagship Conversational AI & Automation platform — the industry’s only platform that provides intent, sentiment, emotion and tonal analysis to every contact center conversation, transforming the...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

ID.me Adds Humans to Its Automated Verification Services

Online verification service ID.me, which counts the IRS among its clients and recently endured criticism over certain practices, Thursday (Feb. 24) announced a decidedly low-tech way to blunt critics. The company added people to the mix, in part to override automated processes that critics said have denied verification to significant...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Test automation platform Tricentis acquires Tx3 Services

Unlike some other testing services, Tx3 focuses on a single vertical: healthcare and life science companies. It provides them with a solution that’s specifically tailored to their compliance and audit requirements. The company offers a DevOps platform that allows life sciences companies to comply with the FDA’s electronic records and signatures regulations, for example.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

TriumphPay Audit onboarding customers; platform reduces industry payment inefficiency

TriumphPay announced that in January, the payment platform division of TBK Bank, SSB, had successfully beta tested TriumphPay’s full open payments network, leveraging recent technology investments to provide an undisclosed number of remittances between two payors and five payees from initial invoicing to final payment. After TriumphPay acquired cloud-based...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Engagement#Customer Experience#Customer Satisfaction#U Assist In Call#Rpa#Nippi Japan#Cx
TechSpot

Internet service provider Cogent is terminating service with its Russian-based customers

What just happened? Cogent, a tier 1 ISP serving customers and businesses worldwide, informed Russian-based customers that all services would be terminated effective March 4. The company initially said the decision was made following Russia's actions in Ukraine. A later statement by a Cogent representative clarified the decision, citing the ISP's need to comply with recent EU regulations.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Sportneer Smart Scale review

With spring right on the horizon, people may realize that means beach season isn’t far behind. If you’ve been neglecting exercise and want to get back in shape, knowing where you’re starting from in terms of weight is a good start. That’s where a scale can come in handy. You can get a run-of-the-mill scale to just tell you your weight. But if you want to know more about what is happening in your body, the Sportneer Smart Scale might be a good choice for you.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy