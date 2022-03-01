ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hazelcast Release Aims to Eliminate Waiting, Improve Accuracy of Insights on Real-Time Data

By Globe Newswire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest release features tiered storage, advanced streaming capabilities and expanded SQL support for enterprises to build real-time applications. Hazelcast Inc. is raising the bar for creating real-time advantages with the latest release of its run anywhere, real-time data platform. The Hazelcast Platform enables enterprises to build business applications that take automated,...

