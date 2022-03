There's a significant amount of long-term value in TBLA at the current as-of-writing price of $6.65. Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has been on a long downward slide ever since its IPO in June 2021. A combination of unstable earnings and other issues forced the stock down to 52-week lows of below $6.00, wiping out more than 45% of the company's market cap. Leading up to the Q4-21 and FY-21 earnings announcement a few days ago, the stock appeared to rally hard to breach and go beyond $7.30 but the momentum wore off even as Taboola missed its normalized earnings consensus estimate of $0.16, coming in at only $0.09 for the quarter.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO