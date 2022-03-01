ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Uniphore Introduces Q for Sales: Real-Time EQ to Transform Remote B2B Buying Experiences

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentify, measure and quantify what really matters to customers using real-time Emotional Intelligence. Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, announced Q for Sales, the industry’s first enterprise-level solution equipping sales organizations with a powerful emotional intelligence (EQ) based solution to drive positive, engaging and trusted customer interactions and outcomes. Built on...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Technology Is Transforming The Frontline Retail Experience

Fabrice Haiat is the CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC, an all-in-one digital workplace platform built for frontline employees. Once upon a time, the most advanced technology in most retail stores was the cash register — and even that was little more than a calculator with a cash drawer. Today, things have changed. Everything from product design to sales projections is managed using sophisticated digital algorithms, inventory and supply chains are tracked with barcodes and RFID solutions, and the customer experience has been transformed with mobile shopping apps, self-service kiosks and more.
RETAIL
pymnts

B2B Sales Platform Apollo.io Lands $110M

B2B sales intelligence platform Apollo.io announced Thursday (March 3) it had closed a $110 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital. “We raised this round to further improve our platform, accelerate our growth and achieve our vision to make the go-to-market process effortless and quick for sales and marketing professionals,” founder and CEO Tim Zheng wrote on the company blog.
MARKETS
TechRadar

5 Best B2B Marketing Examples of All Time

Experienced B2B marketing professionals understand that the business buying journey isn’t always straightforward. Unlike consumer journeys —which typically involve simply adding products to a shopping cart— the marketing funnel and the buying processes of B2B customers are more complex. Industry data shows that 75% of B2B companies...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Montreal FinTech Mobi724 to Buy B2B eMarketplace Avenida+

Mobi724 Global Solutions, which offers real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-powered payment card solutions, has entered into a $4 million agreement to buy Avenida+, a white label market and eCommerce business, according to a Wednesday (March 2) press release. Avenida+ has several relationships with banks and has a current card base of...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mcdermott
yankodesign.com

This home speaker design transforms a fingerboard into the device’s remote

Punk is a speaker design that incorporates a removable fingerboard that functions as the device’s remote control. Home speaker systems are meant to deliver quality sound and blend in with the rest of our home furniture. While two things can be true, too often do designers favor one over the other, leading to really either dope speaker designs that don’t deliver on audio or underwhelming designs that do.
ELECTRONICS
nddist.com

No Debt, Real Experience, Unlimited Potential

Engineering Week was recently celebrated nationwide, and it’s designed to encourage educators, business leaders, and role models to share and explore the real value of a modern industrial career. Engineering Week is the ideal time to bring the full force of the industry together to explain what a career in manufacturing really means and what that path may look like in today’s modern industry. No career path is identical and that will become clear when reading through this story.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Sportneer Smart Scale review

With spring right on the horizon, people may realize that means beach season isn’t far behind. If you’ve been neglecting exercise and want to get back in shape, knowing where you’re starting from in terms of weight is a good start. That’s where a scale can come in handy. You can get a run-of-the-mill scale to just tell you your weight. But if you want to know more about what is happening in your body, the Sportneer Smart Scale might be a good choice for you.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Computer Vision#Uniphore Introduces#Conversational Automation#Eq#Tonal Analysis

Comments / 0

Community Policy