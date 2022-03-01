ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Teases New Song

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello gave fans just a little clip of her new song “Bam Bam” on TikTok and fans already found the clues it’s about her ex, Shawn Mendes. @camilacabello BAM BAM feat @Ed Sheeran ♬ bambambetches...

Vulture

And the Early #OscarsFanFavorite Front-Runner Is… Camila Cabello?

When the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that a special Fan Favorite movie would be selected by Twitter this year, many saw it as a move on their part to toss crumbs to the MCU-loving hoi polloi. Kevin Smith, Jimmy Kimmel and others complained that Spider-Man: No Way Home was nomination-less. Surely putting the power in Twitter’s hands for this one lip service award would fix everything. Apparently, not. Y’all forgot about stans.
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes
SheKnows

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Looks So In Love in New, Enchanting Desert Photoshoot

Click here to read the full article. After over a decade of marriage, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz still look so in love and their newest photoshoot is something out of a fairytale. On Feb. 15, Keys posted a series of photos of her and Beatz in a desert, looking so in love and ethereal. She posted it with the caption, “Thank u 4 loving me Thank u 4 making me levitate.” You can see the photos HERE. In the first photo, we see Keys and Beatz looking onward into the desert. Keys is wearing a white gown and statement earrings, while Beatz...
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To NBA YoungBoy Dissing Him In New Song

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.
Hypebae

Doja Cat and Tyga Get "Freaky Deaky" in New Music Video

Doja Cat and Tyga have joined forces on a new single titled “Freaky Deaky.”. Teased earlier this week, the track is accompanied by a music video in which the “Get Into It (Yuh)” musician appears in sultry lingerie sets. “I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky, you’re on your way to see me/Got the mirror on the ceiling, you’re in the mood to please me/I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling), you’re on your way to see me,” she sings. Wearing a pink Jacquemus knit sweater, Tyga raps: “Uh, my lil’ shawty, always on time (Time)/I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (Ride)/Body like December, ass on summer timе (Eh, eh)/Take off the top (Uh, uh), sweet Carolinе (Whoa).”
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
hiphop-n-more.com

Shenseea ‘ALPHA’ Tracklist Revealed; Features Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Sean Paul, More

After dropping her new single ‘R U That‘ with 21 Savage the other day, Shenseea is continuing the rollout for her upcoming debut album ALPHA. The album comes out on March 11th and today, we have the official tracklist for it, featuring 14 tracks in total and guest appearances from Tyga (2 songs), 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion (on the lead single ‘Lick‘), Offset, Sean Paul and Beenie Man.
rolling out

Swizz Beatz responds to backlash for asking Verzuz fans pay

Swizz Beatz has emerged from underneath the avalanche of outrage that emanated from the Verzuz Instagram post that notified fans they would have to pay for a subscription in order to view future battles. The post first appeared prior to the Valentine’s Day battle between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild....
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
Complex

Karlae Enlists Lil Yachty for New Single and Video “Blind”

Karlae’s latest single and video “Blind” with Lil Yachty is here. The BenMarc-directed visual sees the two relive their high school days, where they flirt in the classroom and later pair up. Karlae easily shifts between singing and rapping, showing off her penchant for both, as she goes back-to-back with Yachty.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
