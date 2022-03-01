EDO Partners with SoFi to Uplevel Media Planning, Creative Performance with Real Time Campaign Measurement
EDO analyzes media campaign performance to help SoFi achieve holistic brand measurement and improve TV ad performance, including top-performing Super Bowl LVI activation. EDO, Inc., a data, measurement, and analytics software company serving brands, agencies and all major TV network groups, today formally announced a partnership with SoFi Technologies Inc., a...martechseries.com
