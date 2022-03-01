ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDO Partners with SoFi to Uplevel Media Planning, Creative Performance with Real Time Campaign Measurement

By Globe Newswire
Cover picture for the articleEDO analyzes media campaign performance to help SoFi achieve holistic brand measurement and improve TV ad performance, including top-performing Super Bowl LVI activation. EDO, Inc., a data, measurement, and analytics software company serving brands, agencies and all major TV network groups, today formally announced a partnership with SoFi Technologies Inc., a...

