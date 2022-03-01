EDO Partners with SoFi to Uplevel Media Planning, Creative Performance with Real Time Campaign Measurement

Petcare brand Hartz has named Cutwater as its creative and media agency of record following a comprehensive review. Cutwater, which has offices in San Francisco and New York City, will spearhead efforts for Hartz, including creative, media buying and planning, along with brand and social strategy. The agency will work across Hartz’s portfolio of dog and cat products, which consists of dog pads and diapers, flea and tick protection and dog and cat treats and toys.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO