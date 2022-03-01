Massive cargo ship carrying cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Shoppers had a lucky escape after a ceiling collapsed at a busy shopping centre in Sydney as a storm lashed the city. Chunks of the roof fell on escalators at Westfield Bondi Junction on Tuesday as torrential rain forced tens of thousands to flee their homes. The Australian city has faced numerous flood warnings this month as stormy conditions swept down through eastern Australia and caused deadly and disruptive flooding. On Tuesday, shoppers at the busy Westfield shopping centre in one of its suburbs shared images of parts of ceiling on the ground.“This collapsing ceiling at Westfield Bondi Junction, missed...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 37 MINUTES AGO