Economy

Massive cargo ship carrying cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United...

www.timesdaily.com

Press Democrat

Cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars sinks after burning for weeks

A two-week transatlantic saga ended Tuesday with a massive ship - and thousands of luxury cars aboard - sinking about 250 miles off a Portuguese archipelago after catching fire. Despite efforts to salvage what remained of the Felicity Ace, the ship and its nearly 4,000-vehicle cargo went down near the...
CARS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorBiscuit

What Brand Truck Does the Russian Military Drive?

On February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded the nation of Ukraine. The result is proving to be the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Images of Russian trucks and 4×4 troop transports convoys are filling the news. Here are the makes and models of the most common Russian military vehicles.
CARS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Times Daily

Oil prices surge $7 per barrel despite release of supplies

BEIJING (AP) — Oil prices surged another $7 per barrel on Wednesday after an agreement by the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles failed to calm anxiety over Russia's attack on Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
TRAFFIC
Times Daily

Puerto Rico to lift mask mandate as COVID-19 cases ease

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Monday that he is ending a requirement for mask use indoors for the second time since the pandemic began as the number of cases and hospitalizations ease. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Rhode Island's famous Cliff Walk continues crumble into sea

A section of the famous oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island, continued to crumble into the sea Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
NEWPORT, RI
Times Daily

US judge suspends Oregon ban on homebuyer ‘love letters’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge last week issued a preliminary injunction blocking Oregon’s ban on so-called real estate “love letters” — the nickname for personal notes from prospective homebuyers to home sellers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
OREGON STATE
Times Daily

Board tells 3 Arizona universities to sell Russian holdings

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona's three public universities on Monday ordered their presidents to sell any Russian investments they hold as quickly as possible because of ongoing war it is waging against Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PHOENIX, AZ
Times Daily

UN and Yemen rebels agree to transfer oil from Yemen tanker

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations and Yemen’s Houthi rebels have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at resolving the environmental threat posed by a tanker carrying more than 1 million barrels of crude oil that has been moored off the coast of the war-torn Arab nation since the 1980s, the U.N. said Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Asian shares extend losses as oil prices push higher

TOKYO (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
FLORENCE, AL
The Independent

Sydney floods: Ceiling collapses in busy Westfield shopping centre as heavy rain hammers city

Shoppers had a lucky escape after a ceiling collapsed at a busy shopping centre in Sydney as a storm lashed the city. Chunks of the roof fell on escalators at Westfield Bondi Junction on Tuesday as torrential rain forced tens of thousands to flee their homes. The Australian city has faced numerous flood warnings this month as stormy conditions swept down through eastern Australia and caused deadly and disruptive flooding. On Tuesday, shoppers at the busy Westfield shopping centre in one of its suburbs shared images of parts of ceiling on the ground.“This collapsing ceiling at Westfield Bondi Junction, missed...
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Cod Times

Opinion: Cape Cod's sky-high number of women working in aviation something to celebrate

This week, the world will observe International Woman’s Day and the start of Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week (WOAW). WOAW, for those who are unfamiliar, is a global aviation awareness week for girls of all ages that marks the anniversary date (March 10, 1910) of the world’s first female pilot license earned by pilot Raymonde de Laroche. I suspect there was little fanfare; however, her achievement marked the formal entry of women in the air and space industry. Subsequently — and unfortunately — this industry would actively exclude women until the mid-1960s, with the exception of the war effort. ...
BARNSTABLE, MA

